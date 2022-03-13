We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Concéntrico Pavilion / sauermartins + Mauricio Méndez

Concéntrico Pavilion / sauermartins + Mauricio Méndez
  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Installation, Pavilion
Logroño, Spain
  • Architects In Charge : Cássio Sauer, Elisa t martins [ sauermartins ] + Mauricio Mendez
  • Project Team : Tomás Culleton, Antonio Cornely
  • Structural Consultant : Rodrigo Affonso
  • Execution : Gerardo Gorris / kuma estructuras
  • City : Logroño
  • Country : Spain
Site-specific. A manifestation of duality expressed by the constant superposition of contrasts: instability and balance, contemporary and historical, a wall that limits and a circle that receives, the space, at once, interior and exterior, the open and the closed, signalizes, at the same time, the weight and lightness of our time. 

As a symbol of the concentric festival, the pavilion proposes a reflection on the place, the urban, and the specific and challenging moment we live in. Located at the edge of the historic center of the city of logroño, the intervention recognizes the square, the existing sculpture, and the tree, establishing a connection to this specific context.

Site Plan
Site Plan
Composed of two geometric pieces that complement each other - a wall and a circle -, the pavilion approaches a 'site-specific' installation, that completely transforms, through few elements, the experimentation of this public space.

The circle acts as a meeting point par excellence, configuring, in this case, a new space of centrality, having the tree as a focal point. anchored to a stone, the circle does not touch the ground; it rises and floats above the square. The wall, in turn, intercepts and supports the circle. its design configures both an opening and a barrier. the continuous, opaque surface of the diagonal wall sets up a background for the walkers' sculpture, while the open ends provide permeability to the structure.

Sketch
Sketch

The scale of the intervention allows for the welcoming and reception of the public; functioning as an atrium, a theater. by involving the square, it provokes the rediscovery of urban relations, an invitation to walk through the place and interact with the pavilion.

A narrative of paths, of a historical memory and of new perspectives.

Pieces
Pieces
The fragile and monumental presence of the pavilion brings up, in simple gestures, the possibility of defining the space, revealing a transformation, and producing a powerful and ephemeral movement. The importance of generating a link between the work and popular vernacular architecture aims to return the craft of construction to the artisans, the project is an opportunity to establish connections to history, memory, and action.

Project location

Address:Logrono, La Rioja, Spain

About this office
sauermartins
Office
Mauricio Méndez
Office

