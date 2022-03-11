Sister’s House / 1+1>2 Architects

+ 19

Houses • Cổ Đông, Vietnam Architects: 1+1>2 Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 157 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2019

Photographs Photographs : Hiroyuki Oki

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Daikin Dulux Toto 1+1>2 International Architecture Construction JSC , Rang Dong group Manufacturers :

Chief Architect : Hoang Thuc Hao

Design Team : Do Minh Duc, Le Dinh Hung, Duong Van Manh, Pham Hong Ngoc, Phung Ngoc Ha Ly

Client : Mr Tran Manh Hung

City : Cổ Đông

Country : Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. The work is built where the current landscape has diverse terrain with many perennial trees that need to be kept. The design poses the problem of minimizing interference with the natural ecosystem, retaining trees, soil and water as the main factors, developing works in continuity with the landscape.

Lurked under the trees, going with the water flow, the house separates from the hustle and bustle of urban life, becoming a resting, recharging place for the owner. All ground floors are elevated to ensure natural surface water drainage, damp-proof, anti-humid as well as reduce carbon footprint of the project. Living spaces are arranged following the topography and vegetation, closely associated with nature. And the house itself is a part of the ecosystem. Broad expanse thatched roofs create shadow itself, blend with shady trees to control solar radiation effectively.

Local materials are thoroughly utilized, along with modern technology to create a new architectural morphology, which retains its friendliness and sustainability. Solid main structure: reinforced concrete foundation and columns, adobe brick walls, light steel trusses, multi-layer thatched roof. The project uses a 5-chamber septic tank and Wetland technology for wastewater treatment, irrigation and toilet. The whole ecosystem creates a close cycle which can be self-sufficient, renewable and long-term maintainable.