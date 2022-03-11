We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Sister's House / 1+1>2 Architects

Sister's House / 1+1>2 Architects

© Hiroyuki Oki

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Cổ Đông, Vietnam
  • Architects: 1+1>2 Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  157
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Hiroyuki Oki
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Daikin, Dulux, Toto, 1+1>2 International Architecture Construction JSC, Rang Dong group
  • Chief Architect : Hoang Thuc Hao
  • Design Team : Do Minh Duc, Le Dinh Hung, Duong Van Manh, Pham Hong Ngoc, Phung Ngoc Ha Ly
  • Client : Mr Tran Manh Hung
  • City : Cổ Đông
  • Country : Vietnam
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. The work is built where the current landscape has diverse terrain with many perennial trees that need to be kept. The design poses the problem of minimizing interference with the natural ecosystem, retaining trees, soil and water as the main factors, developing works in continuity with the landscape.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Lurked under the trees, going with the water flow, the house separates from the hustle and bustle of urban life, becoming a resting, recharging place for the owner. All ground floors are elevated to ensure natural surface water drainage, damp-proof, anti-humid as well as reduce carbon footprint of the project. Living spaces are arranged following the topography and vegetation, closely associated with nature. And the house itself is a part of the ecosystem. Broad expanse thatched roofs create shadow itself, blend with shady trees to control solar radiation effectively.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Section
Section
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Local materials are thoroughly utilized, along with modern technology to create a new architectural morphology, which retains its friendliness and sustainability. Solid main structure: reinforced concrete foundation and columns, adobe brick walls, light steel trusses, multi-layer thatched roof. The project uses a 5-chamber septic tank and Wetland technology for wastewater treatment, irrigation and toilet. The whole ecosystem creates a close cycle which can be self-sufficient, renewable and long-term maintainable.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

