K House / rear studio

-
Architects: rear studio
- Area : 204 m²
- Year : 2021
-
Photographs :Quang Dam
-
Manufacturers : Luu’s Atelier, Ori Lighting
-
- Design Team : Ho Quoc Dan, Nguyen Anh Viet, Lu Nguyen Y Xuan
- City : Ho Chi Minh City
- Country : Vietnam
Text description provided by the architects. This land has an area of 4m x 17m. There are 3 floors in the house. First floor has garage, living room, kitchen and dining room; the bedrooms and common room are on the 2nd floor and 3th floor.
These functional spaces are interlocked with void spaces to connect them horizontal as well as vertical.
Dome-shape structure is the prominence of the building. With this structure, we want to create spaces as primitive as possible to get the quiet atmosphere and get the “thick” feeling for people live in it.