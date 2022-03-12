We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. K House / rear studio

K House / rear studio

Save this project
K House / rear studio
Save this picture!
Courtesy of rear studio
Courtesy of rear studio

© Quang Dam© Quang Dam© Quang Dam© Quang Dam+ 28

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Architects: rear studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  204
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Quang Dam
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Luu’s Atelier, Ori Lighting
  • Contractor : Nguyen Hung Cons
Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
More SpecsLess Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This land has an area of 4m x 17m. There are 3 floors in the house. First floor has garage, living room, kitchen and dining room; the bedrooms and common room are on the 2nd floor and 3th floor.

Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

These functional spaces are interlocked with void spaces to connect them horizontal as well as vertical.

Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Dome-shape structure is the prominence of the building. With this structure, we want to create spaces as primitive as possible to get the quiet atmosphere and get the “thick” feeling for people live in it.

Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
rear studio
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: " K House / rear studio" 12 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/978249/k-house-rear-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream