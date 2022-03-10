The Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize Announces Nominated Projects and Jury for its 2022 Cycle

Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize announced the full list of jurors for its fourth edition, chaired by Sandra Barclay of Barclay and Crousse Architecture, and just released the nominated projects comprising 200 built works in North and South America, for MCHAP 2022 and 50 projects for MCHAP.emerge 2022.

Save this picture! The Chapel Ingá-Mirim / messina | rivas. Image © Federico Cairoli

The fourth prize cycle of the Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize considered built works completed in the Americas between January 2018 to June 2021, nominated by an anonymous network of international experts and professionals. Back after a two-year suspension, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the MCHAP 2022 showcases the continent’s best architecture, recognizing “the architectural quality and the complicity between architects and communities, institutions, or individuals at the origin of each project,” according to Sandra Barclay; Whereas the MCHAP Prize for Emerging Practice is a corresponding acknowledgment of the best-built work in the Americas authored by practice in its first ten years of operation.

Save this picture! Second Home Hollywood Office / Selgascano. Image © Iwan Baan

Conceived by the College of Architecture at Illinois Institute of Technology in 2013, the biennial prize, has refined its criteria for the 2022 edition, considering “how projects integrate natural, built, and human ecologies; create safe and new public spaces; engage communities as agents of change; use local workforces and materials; improve life in challenged communities; and more”. Looking at architecture in the thirty-five countries of the Americas, “MCHAP reinforces a unique North-South axis that creates potential for urgently needed cross-cultural learning at a moment of global change and crisis,” according to Dirk Denison, juror of the award.

Save this picture! House in Jardim Europa / SPBR Arquitetos. Image © Nelson Kon

The MCHAP 2022 jury is composed of Jury Chair Sandra Barclay (Lima, Peru), Founding Partner of Barclay & Crousse Architecture and Professor at Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú; Mónica Bertolino (Córdoba, Argentina), Owner of Estudio Bertolino-Barrado and Professor at the School of Architecture, Urbanism, and Design at Córdoba National University; Alejandro Echeverri (Medellin, Colombia), Director of URBAM Centro de Estudios Urbanos y Ambientales, Owner of Alejandro Echeverri + Valencia Architects, and Distinguished Professor at TEC de Monterrey; Julie Eizenberg, FAIA (Santa Monica, USA), Founding Principal of Koenig Eizenberg Architects; Philip Kafka (Detroit, USA), President of Prince Concepts; and MCHAP Director Dirk Denison (Chicago, USA), Professor at the Illinois Institute of Technology College of Architecture, ex officio.

The fourth-cycle Prize for MCHAP.emerge symposium and award ceremony will be held in fall 2022, while the MCHAP symposium and award ceremony will take place in spring 2023. Discover the full list of nominated projects for both prizes.