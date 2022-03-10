We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Adjaye Associates Selected to Design Jean-Michel Basquiat Exhibition Featuring Never-Before-Seen Works

Adjaye Associates Selected to Design Jean-Michel Basquiat Exhibition Featuring Never-Before-Seen Works

Save this article
Adjaye Associates Selected to Design Jean-Michel Basquiat Exhibition Featuring Never-Before-Seen Works

David Adjaye Associates has been commissioned to design an exhibition with rare and previously unreleased work of Jean-Michel Basquiat, to be hosted at the Starrett-Lehigh Building in West Chelsea, New York. "Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure" is the first show organized by the artist's family after his death and will feature over 200 paintings, drawings and artefacts, together with recreations of Basquiat's New York art studio and the Michael Todd VIP Room of the Palladium nightclub, for which the artist created two paintings.

Jean-Michel Basquiat was an influential figure in popular culture, and the new exhibition highlights his contribution to a wide range of issues, from Black experience to music. The show takes the name of a painting created by Basquiat in 1987 and will highlight different moments in the artist's life, from his childhood to his exceptional success. David Adjaye is leading the exhibition design, transforming the ground floor of the landmark Starrett-Lehigh Building.

The vision for this project — to reclaim the narrative of Basquiat's life and work and to shed new light on an artist that is only partially understood — aligns deeply with my studio's mission of using design as a storytelling device. I envision the exhibition as an intimate narrative journey that not only displays his trailblazing career but cultivates his spirit and mission through the eyes and insights of his own family. - Sir David Adjaye

Related Article

David Adjaye Named as the First Recipient of the Charlotte Perriand Award

The exhibition merges the artistic trajectory of Basquiat with fragments of his personal life, woven together by stories of the influences and cultural landscape of the time. The show will launch on April 9.

About this author
Andreea Cutieru
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "Adjaye Associates Selected to Design Jean-Michel Basquiat Exhibition Featuring Never-Before-Seen Works" 10 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/978214/adjaye-associates-selected-to-design-jean-michel-basquiat-exhibition-featuring-never-before-seen-works> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream