Choice Headquarters / Plan Associates

City : Chiang Mai

Country : Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. The Choice Headquarters office is located at Amphoe Mueang, Chiang Mai. The area is surrounded with a treasure of culture, especially local Thai architecture elements, such as Long-kao(rice harvest house), Wall of Chiang Mai(such as Suan dok gate), or Thai traditional terrace. These elements are divisibly applied to modern architecture and architecture in nature. The architecture is simply planning and functions; reinforce concrete structure with four floor height. The key is courtyard centered which brings natural sunlight to architecture.

The entrance hall is lifted for natural ventilation. The transition area between 1st floor plaza and 2nd floor opening space by GRAND STAIR. It works for multi-purposed spaces that link the people in the office for a good vibe such as the office’s activity, relaxing area, meeting, or seminar. The space planning is oriented towards wind flow and sun shading, the CORE area is placed to the West side which is a temporary functional area. Office and meeting areas which are long periods of use are located to the North, South, and East consecutively.

The building span is COLUMNESS, creating a wide-opened area with less frequent column arrangement, which is flexible for changing function in the future. Main staircase is designed to welcome users to the space which intentionally allows people to exercise and save energy, and to gather everyone in the office. The design of working space has two variations ; 75% formal office space and 25% informal space. To flexibly respond to space usage, create a good atmosphere that puts the advance to creativity for people who are living, and relate to lifestyle with technology changing.

VERNACULAR BRICK is local material, which is proper cost and easy to find, being the main material. The integration of raw natural material; wood and raw concrete between current material such as glazing windows with aluminium, reflecting harmonize the fascination of Thai local material and contemporary material. In the part of “VERNACULAR BRICK” applies to the exterior and interior part of the architecture;

Facade design, vernacular brick is designed to be a heat protecting louver. The hollowed-brick is aligned along the building facade area. GRAND STAIR at the 1st floor, is pattern laying to create the continuity of materials which is lightweight for building and increase building surrenders. The entrance hall wall is vernacular black brick with ceramic tile to reflect LANNA along the corridor.

Apart from Architecture element uniqueness, sustainable building is a must and being a standard design thinking of building, the CHOICE office building is in the progress of PLATINUM TREE CERTIFICATION from Thai Green Building Institute (TGBI).