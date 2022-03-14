Temporary Market at MAAT – Museu de Arte, Arquitectura e Tecnologia / FURO

-
Architects: FURO
- Area : 400 m²
- Year : 2021
-
Photographs :Mariana Sanches
-
Manufacturers : Prumos de madeira tratada, Toscca
- Design Team : António Louro, Paula Vargas
- Client : AAT – Museu de Arte, Arquitectura e Tecnologia
- Market Curator : Comida Independente
- Construction : Fórmula P
- Graphic Design : Lisa Moura
- Production : Bárbara Serôdio
- Event Organizer : Beatrice Leanza
- City : Lisboa
- Country : Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. MAAT – Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology, located in Lisbon, celebrated the fifth anniversary with an open-air series of events including a producers’ market curated by Comida Independente, an association that cooperates with emerging local food producers, environmentally committed.
FURO was commissioned to create the market stalls and the spatial layout of the market. The stalls were materialized in thirteen demountable wooden structures that aim, with their straightforward design, to accomplish a good structural performance, a reduction of the number of pieces needed and an easy reuse in future events.
The stalls were organized in a 23 meters circle. All the fronts were oriented to the interior. In the center, a long high table invites the public to stay and underlines the informality and communal character of the market. Colorful fabric layers on top and behind each structure, protecting the vendors from the sun and rain. At the same time, they help to define the perimeter of the market in the landscape, attracting the passers-by with their chromatic exuberance to the stalls of oysters, vegetables, fruits, fresh pasta, mushrooms, bread and much more!