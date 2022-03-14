Temporary Market at MAAT – Museu de Arte, Arquitectura e Tecnologia / FURO

+ 17

Temporary Installations, Market • Lisboa, Portugal Architects: FURO

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 400 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Mariana Sanches

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Prumos de madeira tratada , Toscca

Design Team : António Louro, Paula Vargas

Client : AAT – Museu de Arte, Arquitectura e Tecnologia

Market Curator : Comida Independente

Construction : Fórmula P

Graphic Design : Lisa Moura

Production : Bárbara Serôdio

Event Organizer : Beatrice Leanza

City : Lisboa

Country : Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. MAAT – Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology, located in Lisbon, celebrated the fifth anniversary with an open-air series of events including a producers’ market curated by Comida Independente, an association that cooperates with emerging local food producers, environmentally committed.

FURO was commissioned to create the market stalls and the spatial layout of the market. The stalls were materialized in thirteen demountable wooden structures that aim, with their straightforward design, to accomplish a good structural performance, a reduction of the number of pieces needed and an easy reuse in future events.

The stalls were organized in a 23 meters circle. All the fronts were oriented to the interior. In the center, a long high table invites the public to stay and underlines the informality and communal character of the market. Colorful fabric layers on top and behind each structure, protecting the vendors from the sun and rain. At the same time, they help to define the perimeter of the market in the landscape, attracting the passers-by with their chromatic exuberance to the stalls of oysters, vegetables, fruits, fresh pasta, mushrooms, bread and much more!