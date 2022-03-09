Horizon House / DADA Partners

+ 14

Houses • New Delhi, India Architects: DADA & Partners

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 10000 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2020

Photographs Photographs : Ranjan Sharma / Lightzone India

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Rregattaexports

Lead Architect : Mukul Arora

Design Team : Diksha Singh, Ciby John

Landscape Architecture : DADA & Partners

Structural Consultant : P Arora & Associates Pvt Ltd

Mep Consultant : DADA & Partners

Building Contractor : SS Constructions

Steel Fabrication : Usmaan Steel works

City : New Delhi

Country : India

Text description provided by the architects. Horizon House is an exploration of the terrace typology with floating roofs projecting over the terraces and built form. This provides a deep shade from the tropical sun and also creates an ensconced spatial experience in today's contested urban environments. Clad in seasoned hardwood and edges by metal girders, the large, cantilevered roofs project over a heavy-set lower built mass clad primarily in local grey Kurnoor sandstone.

The house is conceived as an assembly of two fairly rectangular blocks, the east-facing front block, and the west-facing rear one. Both are connected by a narrow, transparent, staircase block. This neck is edged by the family lounge on both floors and enjoy views to a smaller north-facing courtyard and the larger lawn beyond

The front or east block has public functions such as the entry lobby, drawing room, dining, and bar all of which face the large front lawn as well as the relatively intimate courtyard. The rear block holds the private master bedroom suite on both floors, each with framed views of the landscaped lawn. The upper level has four bedrooms, and a lounge area for the family to gather.

A consistent tectonic of steel, timber, glass, and grey-stone clad walls and decks seem nestled within the soft landscaped setting.