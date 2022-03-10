We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. Vietnam
  5. Coconut Club & Park Cambodia / T3 ARCHITECTS

Coconut Club & Park Cambodia / T3 ARCHITECTS

Save this project
Coconut Club & Park Cambodia / T3 ARCHITECTS

© Bruce Vincentiis© Bruce Vincentiis© Bruce Vincentiis© Bruce Vincentiis+ 13

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurants & Bars, Mixed Use Architecture
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Architects: T3 ARCHITECTS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1920
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Bruce Vincentiis
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  COTTO, Haffele, K-Cement, SCG
  • Lead Architects : Charles Gallavardin, Tereza Gallavardin, Dominique Desmet
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Bruce Vincentiis
© Bruce Vincentiis

Text description provided by the architects. T3 Architects designed the Master Plan of the Coconut Club Recreational Park located in Phnom Penh, dedicated to kids, teenagers and families. T3 also designed the main building proposing different activities around hospitality, entertainment and wellness: organic restaurant, river view bar, spa, kids club, event area. All around the building, the idea is to create outdoor activities like bicycle tour, water games area, slides through tropical plants, observation tower.

Save this picture!
© Bruce Vincentiis
© Bruce Vincentiis
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Bruce Vincentiis
© Bruce Vincentiis

T3 design follows the bioclimatic principles to avoid the use of air conditioning (except some specific areas like spa and meeting room) with a building located between the riverfront and a lush tropical garden, increasing the natural cross ventilation. The sun protections in bamboo and overhangs have been tailor-made to optimize the control of natural light and avoid overheating, both to improve customers comfort and reduce energy consumption.

Save this picture!
© Bruce Vincentiis
© Bruce Vincentiis
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Bruce Vincentiis
© Bruce Vincentiis

This building is also a nice manifesto of a smart biophilic architecture, bringing nature around and into the building, but without increasing the loading on the structure (to avoid over costs), as most of the plants and trees directly grow into the natural soil around the building. The maintenance is easy and the plants can develop easily without sophisticated irrigation system; Low tech solutions are very often the best on long term perspective! The plant used to create a “natural curtain” is Veronia Eliptica. It creates a green facade and bring shadow and sun protection and it grows quickly with a very limited maintenance (almost no need watering under tropical climate).

Save this picture!
© Bruce Vincentiis
© Bruce Vincentiis
Save this picture!
© Bruce Vincentiis
© Bruce Vincentiis

The main structure of the building is in concrete without any specific finishing, with the main intention to keep the structure in a long term perspective, to get a reasonable carbon footprint. T3 designed some false ceiling made in Bamboo panels which bring coziness and a tropical touch and also allow to hide a part of the electrical cables. Ceiling fans add some comfort in case there is no wind to always ensure a decent thermal comfort for customers at any season or any time of the day. The Coconut Club is already a famous place in Phnom Penh to relax, especially to enjoy sun set and the river breeze!

Save this picture!
© Bruce Vincentiis
© Bruce Vincentiis

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
T3 ARCHITECTS
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsMixed Use ArchitectureVietnam
Cite: "Coconut Club & Park Cambodia / T3 ARCHITECTS" 10 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/978198/coconut-club-and-park-cambodia-t3-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream