We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. France
  5. Media Library Les Sources Vives / MU Architecture

Media Library Les Sources Vives / MU Architecture

Save this project
Media Library Les Sources Vives / MU Architecture

© David Foessel© David Foessel© David Foessel© David Foessel+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Library
Avon, France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

Text description provided by the architects. The Media Library ”Les Sources Vives” blurs the line between architecture and sculpture, object and landscape, interior and exterior. Outside, the zinc roof comes together in a refined origami structure resonating with the arcades of the viaduct and the architecture of the Cultural Center. The roof structure unfolds like a large and transparent book where you are invited to enter to make it your own.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel
Save this picture!
Ground floor
Ground floor
Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

Inside, the ceiling is conceived like an immaculate piece whose large movements carry the identity of the spaces. It highlights the different parts of the program, freeing up the uses, but without partitioning them. The folds of the roof and its ceiling guide a movement from the outside to the inside of the building. They support and arouse curiosity, which we believe to be the primary engine of culture.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel
Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel
Save this picture!
Cross section
Cross section
Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

By merging with the ground, the building integrates the program into its natural environment. The roof is planted in the landscape, it embraces its land. It becomes the landscape while exploiting the calories of the ground thanks to the 15 drillings carried out, which allow the use of green energy by geothermal energy.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

The 8 roof slopes, which stretch over 60 meters, are large lattice beams and allow a free-form plan, offering fully modular interior spaces. The heating, electrical and ventilation systems follow a regular grid and free up the walls by passing through the floor. Circulation and evacuation flows are looped in order to work in any scenario.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:77210 Avon, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
MU Architecture
Office

Products

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureLibraryFrance
Cite: "Media Library Les Sources Vives / MU Architecture" 14 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/978177/media-library-les-sources-vives-mu-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream