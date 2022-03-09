We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Harris Residence / Studio Acis

Harris Residence / Studio Acis

Save this project
Harris Residence / Studio Acis

© Justin Sebastian© Justin Sebastian© Justin Sebastian© Justin Sebastian+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Kanhangad, India
  • Architects: Studio Acis
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  889
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Justin Sebastian
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Hansgrohe, Mitsubishi Electric, Saint-Gobain, Chattels and More
  • Principal Architect : Rakesh Kakkoth
  • Junior Architects : Lijo John Mathew, Godwin LA, Goutham Padmanabhan, Divya Rajesh, Suraj S
  • Structural Consultants : Abhilash
  • Contractor : Muhammed Haji
  • Architecture : Studio Acis
  • Interior Design : Chestnut Home stylists
  • Mep Consultants : Educe Engineering Consultants
  • City : Kanhangad
  • Country : India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Justin Sebastian
© Justin Sebastian

Text description provided by the architects. Experiencing architecture strengthens one's sense of being in the world, as it engages multiple human senses, and essentially becomes an extended experience of the self. Perceiving architecture with more than mere vision allows a deeper sense of connection with the built space, and good design must strive to provide this experience to the visitor. For this residence, it was key that the planning cleared away any feeling of detachment, within or outside the residence. With a transition of uncontrolled to controlled landscape, a second skin encasing the house and tackling the senses, a variety of architectural strategies help remove any feeling of disconnection felt within the space.

Save this picture!
© Justin Sebastian
© Justin Sebastian
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Justin Sebastian
© Justin Sebastian

For a large family, it was key to plan spaces such that they do not seem too distant or cramped. The planning follows the placement of rectangular masses along a grid pattern. Incorporating functions from a naalu-kettu  (a traditional house modal of kerala) with a modern outlook, the chuttu verandah (a continuous veranda running along the periphery) acts as a buffer in addition to being used for transition.  A second skin was yet another concept introduced to the residence. Something that simplifies the path from the busy streets to the residence. It also serves the building with different ranges of privacy with open spaces, semi-private spaces and complete privacy, in areas it is needed.

Save this picture!
© Justin Sebastian
© Justin Sebastian
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Justin Sebastian
© Justin Sebastian

In addition to the second skin, the western side is also lined with vegetation. The greens, along with the second skin allow the soft filtered light to enter the interiors. The facade treatment is done based on climate and function. There are provisions of louvres, vertical gardens, jaali for the purpose of privacy, aesthetics and functionality. There is also special consideration given to the landscaping. Outside the second skin, there exists an uncontrolled landscape that then transitions into a controlled landscape inside the second skin.

Save this picture!
© Justin Sebastian
© Justin Sebastian
Save this picture!
© Justin Sebastian
© Justin Sebastian

Harris Residence is a culmination of traditional concepts with a modern outlook. From staying true to the roots by function and incorporating modern elements to enhance the appearance, it can be considered an all-rounder in terms of aesthetics and functionality. With the prominence given to reducing any feeling of detachment, the house is built along with a grid pattern, with precise and careful planning of spaces. Tackling not just the visual sense but the tactile and olfactory, the residence is one that is enhanced by its sensorial nature. And with it, the personal connections.

Save this picture!
© Justin Sebastian
© Justin Sebastian

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio Acis
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Harris Residence / Studio Acis" 09 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/978123/harris-residence-studio-acis> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream