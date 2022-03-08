ArchDaily China's 2022 Building of the Year Awards are Now Open for Nominations

As we successfully launched our 13th Building of the Year Awards earlier this year, we want to thank you for being part of our community for over 10 years. Together we have been growing and contributing to the architectural scene, aiming for a better world. Now, we are proud to announce the 6th edition of The ArchDaily Building of the Year China, celebrating the best architecture in China, as chosen by you, the reader.



By nominating and voting, you form part of an interdependent, impartial, distributed network of jurors and peers that has consistently helped us celebrate architecture of every scale, purpose, and condition, and architects of all profiles. Over the coming weeks, your votes will result in 700 Chinese projects filtered down to just 10 best projects in China.



The 2022 Building of the Year Awards China is brought to you thanks to Dornbracht, renowned for leading designs for architecture, which can be found internationally in bathrooms and kitchens.

Save this picture! 1st：Shougang NO.3 Blast Furnace Museum / CCTN Design. Image © Dong Wang

The Process

During the next weeks, you’ll be in charge of nominating buildings for the shortlist, and then voting for the winners of Chinese projects. We will guide you through these stages accordingly.



During the nominating stage, each registered user of the My ArchDaily platform will have the chance to nominate one project (published for the first time between January 1st, 2021 and December 31st, 2021) per day This stage starts on March 9th and ends on March 23rd at 23:59 (Beijing Time). After this, ten projects will move into the voting stage, starting March 24th and ending on March 30th at 23:59 (Beijing Time). The winner will be announced during the morning (Beijing Time) on March 31st, 2022.

Eligible Projects

-All completed buildings built in China published for the first time between January 1st, 2021 and December 31st, 2021. This would include projects built in Mainland China, HongKong SAR, Macau SAR and Taiwan.

-By submitting their works to ArchDaily for publication, offices agree to enter this competition and to be present on the promotional material.

-Authorship and copyright of each project belong to the offices and architects mentioned on each project’s page.

Save this picture! 2nd：YueCheng Courtyard Kindergarten / MAD Architects. Image © Hufton Crow

First stage: Nominations

-Starting March 9th, 2022, registered users will be able to nominate their favorite project once per day.

-Nomination ends on March 15th at 23:59 (Beijing Time).

-The 10 projects with the most nominations will move on to the voting round.

Second stage: Voting

-On March 24th, 2022, we will update the platform with the shortlisted projects and registered users will be able to vote for their favorite project among the finalists.

-Users can vote for one project per day.

-The voting round will end on March 30th at 23:59 (Beijing Time). The best three projects will be released on March 31st as the winners.

Save this picture! 3rd：Mountain & Sea Art Museum / gad. Image © Guangkun Yang

How to Nominate and Vote

-Only registered users of the My ArchDaily platform can nominate/vote.

-Anyone can register on the My ArchDaily platform to nominate/vote. To do so, you must follow the registration link and complete the required steps to become a registered user (or use your existing My ArchDaily account).

-All registered users can nominate/vote once per stage.

-To register you must use a valid email address. Votes coming from users without a valid email address will be removed.

-You can only nominate/vote for one building per category in each stage.

-Offices and architects are encouraged to promote their works for voting, but no monetary or virtual gift compensation should be offered. You can use the following link: https://boty.archdaily.cn/cn/2022

Timeline

-The nomination process starts on March 9th and ends on March 23rd at 23:59 (Beijing Time).

-The voting round starts on March 24th and ending on March 30th at 23:59 (Beijing Time).

-The winners will be announced in the morning (Beijing Time) on March 31st, 2022.

Important notes

-All data of registered users will be kept private and will not be shared with 3rd parties.

-After each stage, all nominations/votes will be checked. Votes submitted by fake/invalid registrations will be removed. All attempts to abuse the system, such as creating dummy accounts, suspicious behavior from individual IP addresses or any other techniques to generate nominations/votes in automated ways will be logged and reviewed for removal.

-ArchDaily reserves the right to analyze the data during every stage of the Awards in order to ensure a fair process.

-All questions should be sent to David Basulto, director of the awards, through our contact form.