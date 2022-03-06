We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Music Venue
  4. France
  5. 360 Paris Music Factory / Agence Engasser et Associés

360 Paris Music Factory / Agence Engasser et Associés

Save this project
360 Paris Music Factory / Agence Engasser et Associés

© Luc Boegly© Luc Boegly© Luc Boegly© Luc Boegly+ 28

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Music Venue, Decoration & Ornament
Paris, France
  • Architects : Agence Engasser et Associés
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1088
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Luc Boegly
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Arcelor-Mittal
  • Lead Architects : Agence Engasser et Associés
  • Structure Engineering : I+A
  • Economics Engineering : TECS
  • City : Paris
  • Country : France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

Text description provided by the architects. The project and its conception come from the vision of a major player in the production and distribution of music: Saïd Assadi. For more than 20 years, he has been committed to musical production based on transculturality and diversity.

Save this picture!
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly
Save this picture!
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

Initially a simple personal dream, the project has become a collective adventure and a reality. Thus, the 360 Paris Music Factory is not just a simple performance hall, but a real place of life and artistic creation. Reception, catering, accommodation, recording, rehearsal: the project brings together under one single roof everything that allows an artistic and cultural project to emerge in good conditions, adapted to the needs and rhythm of the artists in residence.

Save this picture!
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

In addition to being a place with multiple uses, the project is in the heart of the Goutte d’Or district, a plural, popular and priority district of the city. This strategic location is the wish of its founder, since the building wants to be one of the actors in the transformation of this plot of the 18th arrondissement, being at the heart of the diversity of cultures.

Save this picture!
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

This pooling, within the same building of the entire production chain of the music industry, allows the 360 Paris Music Factory to create an innovative economic model while creating optimal working conditions for artists. With spaces for creation and artistic development, the 360 Paris Music Factory also has a business incubator offering young entrepreneurs coworking spaces.

Save this picture!
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

The project is a six-storey building with a basement level, occupying the entire area of the land. Called «360 Paris Music Factory», the building consists of a «layer cake of activities», functioning as satellites around a performance hall dedicated to world music.

Save this picture!
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly
Save this picture!
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

Thus, the primary goal is to bring together the entire production and distribution chain of the music industry, thus allowing a pooling of spaces, a diversity of professions and an economy of production time. The concept of 360° echoes the program, multiple, with various functions but despite everything complementary, in connection with each other.

Save this picture!
Third Floor Plan
Third Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The peculiarity of the place lies in the presence of rooms which have been specially designed for the artists to make the most of their working time. Everything is nearby: rehearsal room, show and restaurant according to their needs. Each of the rooms has a desk, a bathroom and sanitary space, a bed and storage spaces.

Save this picture!
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

Beyond finding a viable economic model, by making the choice and the bet of grouping different programs together, the result is a particular architectural form that meets all the needs of the project. In addition, the fact of pooling spaces and bringing them together saves money, time, and organization in the process of creating and diffuse the work of artists.

Save this picture!
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:18th Arrondissement of Paris, 75018 Paris, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Agence Engasser et Associés
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & PerformanceMusic VenueDecoration & OrnamentFrance
Cite: "360 Paris Music Factory / Agence Engasser et Associés" 06 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977979/360-paris-music-factory-agence-engasser-et-associes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream