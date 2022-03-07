We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Losing the Reference: Ideas for Organizing Living Rooms Without a TV

Losing the Reference: Ideas for Organizing Living Rooms Without a TV

Save this article
Losing the Reference: Ideas for Organizing Living Rooms Without a TV

In apartments and small houses, the rest and entertainment spaces tend to share the same environment, making the living room fully oriented towards the television. But what to do when television is removed from space? Here are ideas on how to organize the living room without having the television as the main object of the room.

Apartamento Artur de Azevedo / LCAC Arquitetura . Image © Romulo FialdiniApartamento nº 205 / Mana arquitetura . Image © Carolina LacazCasa Thompson Hess / Felipe Hess Arquitetos . Image © Fran ParenteCasa Vila Madalena / Gui Paoliello Arquiteto . Image © Manuel Sá+ 10

The living room is a multipurpose place in a house. It is where visitors are received, and also where the resident can sit and relax after a long day at work, to meditate, read a book or listen to music. With the areas of the apartments getting smaller and smaller, the living room merged with the TV room and ended up losing its prominence, with the device becoming the central element of the entire space. However, some people prefer to leave the television in another room, or not have the equipment – and so the living room needs to be rescued as the versatile environment it is.

When the main reference is lost, decorative objects gain more importance and the space becomes occupied by a wider variety of items, such as armchairs and sofas, coffee tables, corner tables, plants and decorative objects.

Save this picture!
Apartamento Artur de Azevedo / LCAC Arquitetura . Image © Romulo Fialdini
Apartamento Artur de Azevedo / LCAC Arquitetura . Image © Romulo Fialdini
Save this picture!
Casa Arabá / Estúdio BRA. Image © Maura Mello
Casa Arabá / Estúdio BRA. Image © Maura Mello

Usually the living room is placed in environments with large openings, which allow sunlight to enter the space, being incorporated as elements of the environment. In some cases it is possible to integrate them into the balcony or backyard, if any.

Save this picture!
Apartamento nº 205 / Mana arquitetura . Image © Carolina Lacaz
Apartamento nº 205 / Mana arquitetura . Image © Carolina Lacaz
Save this picture!
Casa de campo / Bruno Rossi Arquitetos. Image © André Scarpa
Casa de campo / Bruno Rossi Arquitetos. Image © André Scarpa

Besides sofas and armchairs, which in the living rooms gain more personality as decorative objects, coffee tables and corner tables, which are necessary to receive visitors and support snacks, or even the resident’s late-day tea, coffee or beer, living rooms can also receive bookshelves or decorative objects, bringing another dynamic to the space.

Save this picture!
Residência Nita / Aedifex . Image © Carolina Tomaselli
Residência Nita / Aedifex . Image © Carolina Tomaselli
Save this picture!
Casa Thompson Hess / Felipe Hess Arquitetos . Image © Fran Parente
Casa Thompson Hess / Felipe Hess Arquitetos . Image © Fran Parente
Save this picture!
Casa Alegre / RAWI Arquitetura + Design . Image © Juliana Deeke
Casa Alegre / RAWI Arquitetura + Design . Image © Juliana Deeke

And finally, sometimes it is chosen to place the living room in versatile spaces in the house, which are often small, cramped, but still manage to bring the necessary comfort. On these occasions, it is necessary to be creative in how to take advantage of the existing elements to have a pleasant place, and also to pay attention to the position of the furniture and its size.

Save this picture!
Apartamento Kaluá / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura. Image © Maíra Acayaba
Apartamento Kaluá / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura. Image © Maíra Acayaba
Save this picture!
Casa Vila Madalena / Gui Paoliello Arquiteto . Image © Manuel Sá
Casa Vila Madalena / Gui Paoliello Arquiteto . Image © Manuel Sá

This article is part of the Home series, in which we explore issues related to home life from tips, solutions and ideas to improve your home. As always, ArchDaily is open to contributions from our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, please contact us.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Giovana Martino
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Martino, Giovana. "Losing the Reference: Ideas for Organizing Living Rooms Without a TV" [Perdendo a referência: ideias para organizar salas de estar sem televisão] 07 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977929/losing-the-reference-ideas-for-organizing-living-rooms-without-a-tv> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream