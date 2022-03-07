Losing the Reference: Ideas for Organizing Living Rooms Without a TV

Save this picture! Casa Xilo / Estúdio Minke . Image © Maíra Acayaba

In apartments and small houses, the rest and entertainment spaces tend to share the same environment, making the living room fully oriented towards the television. But what to do when television is removed from space? Here are ideas on how to organize the living room without having the television as the main object of the room.

The living room is a multipurpose place in a house. It is where visitors are received, and also where the resident can sit and relax after a long day at work, to meditate, read a book or listen to music. With the areas of the apartments getting smaller and smaller, the living room merged with the TV room and ended up losing its prominence, with the device becoming the central element of the entire space. However, some people prefer to leave the television in another room, or not have the equipment – and so the living room needs to be rescued as the versatile environment it is.

When the main reference is lost, decorative objects gain more importance and the space becomes occupied by a wider variety of items, such as armchairs and sofas, coffee tables, corner tables, plants and decorative objects.

Save this picture! Apartamento Artur de Azevedo / LCAC Arquitetura . Image © Romulo Fialdini

Save this picture! Casa Arabá / Estúdio BRA. Image © Maura Mello

Usually the living room is placed in environments with large openings, which allow sunlight to enter the space, being incorporated as elements of the environment. In some cases it is possible to integrate them into the balcony or backyard, if any.

Save this picture! Apartamento nº 205 / Mana arquitetura . Image © Carolina Lacaz

Save this picture! Casa de campo / Bruno Rossi Arquitetos. Image © André Scarpa

Besides sofas and armchairs, which in the living rooms gain more personality as decorative objects, coffee tables and corner tables, which are necessary to receive visitors and support snacks, or even the resident’s late-day tea, coffee or beer, living rooms can also receive bookshelves or decorative objects, bringing another dynamic to the space.

Save this picture! Residência Nita / Aedifex . Image © Carolina Tomaselli

Save this picture! Casa Thompson Hess / Felipe Hess Arquitetos . Image © Fran Parente

Save this picture! Casa Alegre / RAWI Arquitetura + Design . Image © Juliana Deeke

And finally, sometimes it is chosen to place the living room in versatile spaces in the house, which are often small, cramped, but still manage to bring the necessary comfort. On these occasions, it is necessary to be creative in how to take advantage of the existing elements to have a pleasant place, and also to pay attention to the position of the furniture and its size.

Save this picture! Apartamento Kaluá / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura. Image © Maíra Acayaba

Save this picture! Casa Vila Madalena / Gui Paoliello Arquiteto . Image © Manuel Sá

This article is part of the Home series, in which we explore issues related to home life from tips, solutions and ideas to improve your home.