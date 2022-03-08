We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Chapel
  4. Spain
  5. Chapel in Sierra La Villa / Sancho Madridejos

Chapel in Sierra La Villa / Sancho Madridejos

Save this project
Chapel in Sierra La Villa / Sancho Madridejos

© Hisao Suzuki© Hisao Suzuki© Hisao Suzuki© Hisao Suzuki+ 14

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Chapel
Villaescusa de Haro, Spain
  • Architects : Sancho Madridejos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  893 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Hisao Suzuki, J.C. Sancho
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  TECMOLDE, ULMA CONSTRUCCIÓN
  • Lead Architects : Juan Carlos Sancho, Sol Madridejos
  • Project Manager : Víctor Alonso
  • Design Team : Daniel G. Marinas, Elena Mira, Félix Bellido, Peio Erroteta, Gerardo Martín
  • Engineering : Germán Ferrández
  • Structural Engineering : Bernabeu Ingenieros
  • Mep Engineering : Lynka Global Engineering
  • Construction Company : Segesa
  • City : Villaescusa de Haro
  • Country : Spain
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Hisao Suzuki
© Hisao Suzuki

Text description provided by the architects. In hilly central Spain, in Cuenca, in a rural estate with centenary holm oaks and truffle cultivation, we jointly designed a chapel and a house for the owning family.

Save this picture!
© J.C. Sancho
© J.C. Sancho

The chapel is developed from a single curved fold, conceptually and in its approach related to the Chapel in Valleacerón. These folds need to be built in reinforced concrete so that they may work in a single and correct fashion. Likewise, structure, shape, and space are developed from the same gesture. Light allows this space to be appreciated in its character.

Save this picture!
Folds 01
Folds 01

In this project, the curved fold is a response to complex external stresses of a topological action.  It is not an origami, it is a formal topological expression - in structural equilibrium -, that responds to these outer strains. It is conceived with an ample entrance, that welcomes, that leads towards a compressed end. A big hanging cross in concrete pierces the fold and creates light openings facing certain directions, casting different lights throughout the day, modifying the space inside bit by bit, continuously. The spatial experience is opposite to the one conveyed in the Chapel in Valleacerón.

Save this picture!
© Hisao Suzuki
© Hisao Suzuki

We chose the specific location of the chapel so that it becomes a reference point both from the access of the estate and from the road towards it, that spins and circles around it when approaching.

Save this picture!
Plans
Plans

The house is at the end of the path of access towards the chapel, in the summit of a small hill, facing towards a valley with cherry trees and crop fields, with an ample view of the surrounding area.

Save this picture!
© Hisao Suzuki
© Hisao Suzuki

The project for the house is closed towards the access and opens towards the valley. It is roofed with a double dome in concrete that divides the two parts of the house: the public and private areas.

Save this picture!
© Hisao Suzuki
© Hisao Suzuki

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:16647 Villaescusa de Haro, Cuenca, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Sancho Madridejos
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureWorshipChapelSpain
Cite: "Chapel in Sierra La Villa / Sancho Madridejos " [Capilla en sierra La Villa / Sancho Madridejos ] 08 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977892/chapel-in-sierra-la-villa-sancho-madridejos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream