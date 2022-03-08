Chapel in Sierra La Villa / Sancho Madridejos

-
Architects : Sancho Madridejos
- Area : 893 ft²
- Year : 2021
-
Photographs :Hisao Suzuki, J.C. Sancho
-
Manufacturers : TECMOLDE, ULMA CONSTRUCCIÓN
-
Lead Architects : Juan Carlos Sancho, Sol Madridejos
- Project Manager : Víctor Alonso
- Design Team : Daniel G. Marinas, Elena Mira, Félix Bellido, Peio Erroteta, Gerardo Martín
- Engineering : Germán Ferrández
- Structural Engineering : Bernabeu Ingenieros
- Mep Engineering : Lynka Global Engineering
- Construction Company : Segesa
- City : Villaescusa de Haro
- Country : Spain
Text description provided by the architects. In hilly central Spain, in Cuenca, in a rural estate with centenary holm oaks and truffle cultivation, we jointly designed a chapel and a house for the owning family.
The chapel is developed from a single curved fold, conceptually and in its approach related to the Chapel in Valleacerón. These folds need to be built in reinforced concrete so that they may work in a single and correct fashion. Likewise, structure, shape, and space are developed from the same gesture. Light allows this space to be appreciated in its character.
In this project, the curved fold is a response to complex external stresses of a topological action. It is not an origami, it is a formal topological expression - in structural equilibrium -, that responds to these outer strains. It is conceived with an ample entrance, that welcomes, that leads towards a compressed end. A big hanging cross in concrete pierces the fold and creates light openings facing certain directions, casting different lights throughout the day, modifying the space inside bit by bit, continuously. The spatial experience is opposite to the one conveyed in the Chapel in Valleacerón.
We chose the specific location of the chapel so that it becomes a reference point both from the access of the estate and from the road towards it, that spins and circles around it when approaching.
The house is at the end of the path of access towards the chapel, in the summit of a small hill, facing towards a valley with cherry trees and crop fields, with an ample view of the surrounding area.
The project for the house is closed towards the access and opens towards the valley. It is roofed with a double dome in concrete that divides the two parts of the house: the public and private areas.