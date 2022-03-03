We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Japan
  5. Innovation Garden OSAKA Center / Takenaka Corporation

Innovation Garden OSAKA Center / Takenaka Corporation

Save this project
Innovation Garden OSAKA Center / Takenaka Corporation

© Nakasa & Partners© Nakasa & Partners© Nakasa & Partners© Nakasa & Partners+ 37

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Office Buildings
Takatsuki, Japan
  • Architects : Takenaka Corporation
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  11897
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Nakasa & Partners
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  YKK AP, AIR WATER INC, Okamura Corporation, Showa Yotal Co, Yodogawa Steel Works, channel original
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Nakasa & Partners
© Nakasa & Partners

Text description provided by the architects. Platform where People, Nature, and Information Interact. As the hub of Konica Minolta's imaging IoT/AI development and business creation in the Kansai area, this is a development base where diverse human resources gather. We wanted to create a patchwork of environments such as inside/outside, light/dark, movement/stillness, and open/closed, not by the type of furniture or interior design, but by the composition and planning of the architecture.

Save this picture!
© Nakasa & Partners
© Nakasa & Partners
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Nakasa & Partners
© Nakasa & Partners
Save this picture!
© Nakasa & Partners
© Nakasa & Partners

The goal was to create a serendipity-filled ABW (Activity Based Working) practice where new relationships are dynamically and agilely generated through the selection and movement of each person's place in a non-homogeneous environment.

Save this picture!
© Nakasa & Partners
© Nakasa & Partners
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Nakasa & Partners
© Nakasa & Partners

The long and narrow plan (120m x 30m) is designed to allow free flow of people without any pathways by arranging stairs and EVs separately, and the staggered and stacked cross-sections create outside spaces in the right places to enjoy the rich natural environment while considering the privacy of the surrounding houses. We hoped that the architecture would function as a platform where people, nature, and information could interact and contribute to the creation of corporate innovation.

Save this picture!
© Nakasa & Partners
© Nakasa & Partners

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:1-2,Sakuramachi, Takatsuki-shi,Osaka, 569-8503, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Takenaka Corporation
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsJapan
Cite: "Innovation Garden OSAKA Center / Takenaka Corporation" 03 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977819/innovation-garden-osaka-center-takenaka-corporation> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream