Innovation Garden OSAKA Center / Takenaka Corporation

+ 37

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Platform where People, Nature, and Information Interact. As the hub of Konica Minolta's imaging IoT/AI development and business creation in the Kansai area, this is a development base where diverse human resources gather. We wanted to create a patchwork of environments such as inside/outside, light/dark, movement/stillness, and open/closed, not by the type of furniture or interior design, but by the composition and planning of the architecture.

The goal was to create a serendipity-filled ABW (Activity Based Working) practice where new relationships are dynamically and agilely generated through the selection and movement of each person's place in a non-homogeneous environment.

The long and narrow plan (120m x 30m) is designed to allow free flow of people without any pathways by arranging stairs and EVs separately, and the staggered and stacked cross-sections create outside spaces in the right places to enjoy the rich natural environment while considering the privacy of the surrounding houses. We hoped that the architecture would function as a platform where people, nature, and information could interact and contribute to the creation of corporate innovation.