Omihachiman House / Hearth Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 107 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2019

Photographs Photographs : Yuta Yamada

Architect : Yoshitaka Kuga

Architects : Hearth Architects

Country : Japan

Text description provided by the architects. The project is a house in a new residential area. The client demanded an additional room to the common house. On one hand, the room is an office for the husband and on the other hand, it is a living room for when the client’s parents, who live in the neighborhood now, come to the house.

Therefore, in this plan, we separated the volume into the room and the rest of the space with the entrance in between and applied it to the façade design. This allows the clients to switch on and off when working at home, and also serves as a gentle separation from the client’s parents when they live together.

Meanwhile, in terms of functionality, we insisted on airtight insulation and introduced a ventilation system, aiming for a comfortable living at a uniform temperature throughout the house. The façade that is made of consecutive cubes, looking like parent and child, will become a symbol of the area and fit in with this town.