World
Omihachiman House / Hearth Architects

Omihachiman House / Hearth Architects

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Japan
  • Architects : Hearth Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  107
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Yuta Yamada
© Yuta Yamada
Text description provided by the architects. The project is a house in a new residential area. The client demanded an additional room to the common house. On one hand, the room is an office for the husband and on the other hand, it is a living room for when the client’s parents, who live in the neighborhood now, come to the house. 

© Yuta Yamada
Plan
© Yuta Yamada
Plans
© Yuta Yamada
Therefore, in this plan, we separated the volume into the room and the rest of the space with the entrance in between and applied it to the façade design. This allows the clients to switch on and off when working at home, and also serves as a gentle separation from the client’s parents when they live together. 

© Yuta Yamada
Meanwhile, in terms of functionality, we insisted on airtight insulation and introduced a ventilation system, aiming for a comfortable living at a uniform temperature throughout the house. The façade that is made of consecutive cubes, looking like parent and child, will become a symbol of the area and fit in with this town.

© Yuta Yamada
Project gallery

Hearth Architects
Cite: "Omihachiman House / Hearth Architects" 03 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977738/omihachiman-house-hearth-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

