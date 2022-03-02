We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. Germany
  5. University of Bielefeld Lecture Hall Building Y / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten

University of Bielefeld Lecture Hall Building Y / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten

Save this project
University of Bielefeld Lecture Hall Building Y / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten

© Roland Borgmann© Roland Borgmann© Roland Borgmann© Roland Borgmann+ 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
University
Bielefeld, Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Roland Borgmann
© Roland Borgmann

Text description provided by the architects. Following a successful competition entry from 2018, behet bondzio lin Architekten were commissioned to implement a free-standing lecture hall building with an adjoining seminar area on the campus of Bielefeld University.

Save this picture!
© Roland Borgmann
© Roland Borgmann

Urban situation. The back of the cuboid building lies in the northern foothills of the Teutoburg Forest. The opposite access side is oriented towards the striking main university building from 1969 and at the same time takes up the building line of the existing solitary buildings on the side.

Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan

Building organization. The rear part of the building, which nestles against the terrain, houses the 650-seat lecture hall. In the two-story hall, which is naturally lit via the longitudinal facades, the seating follows the natural course of the slope. A one-story cantilever of the building on the street side in the otherwise simple building volume indicates the location of the main entrance and at the same time forms a natural canopy.

Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor

A central concrete core divides the areas described above and serves for vertical internal circulation. The curves of the core, as well as the zenithal light falling through a two-storey air space, accentuate the route to the entrance of the lecture hall.
The use of the natural slope in the arrangement of the lecture hall and the seminar rooms enables ground-level exits on the corresponding floors. This decision reduces the otherwise complex requirements for evacuation and fire protection. It was therefore possible to design the building as a constructive timber structure in terms of resource conservation and the intended optimization of assembly times.

Save this picture!
© Roland Borgmann
© Roland Borgmann
Save this picture!
© Roland Borgmann
© Roland Borgmann

Construction. The use of wood as a constructive material with the low primary energy consumption during construction and with the potential for easy recycling at the end of the life cycle corresponds to the contemporary desire for more sustainability in construction. Accordingly, only components in contact with the ground, such as the surface foundation and the central core, were made of reinforced concrete in accordance with the fire protection requirements. The remaining supporting structure, floor slabs, and the building shell were constructed of wood.

Save this picture!
© Roland Borgmann
© Roland Borgmann
Save this picture!
© Roland Borgmann
© Roland Borgmann

Materials. The facades were clad with silver-white titanium zinc in a horizontal standing seam covering all the way around. Contrastingly colored, anodized aluminum window bands with an even vertical structure span between the horizontal ridges.
The building's interior is determined by a reduced range of materials. The wooden structure, which has been glazed in transparent white and left visible, and the exposed concrete of the "Center box" structured with coarse board formwork, primarily characterize the atmosphere of the room.

Save this picture!
© Roland Borgmann
© Roland Borgmann

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Bielefeld, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityGermany
Cite: "University of Bielefeld Lecture Hall Building Y / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten" 02 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977684/university-of-bielefeld-lecture-hall-building-y-behet-bondzio-lin-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream