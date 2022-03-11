We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. Spain
  5. Cara Mela Bakery / Casa Antillón

Cara Mela Bakery / Casa Antillón

Save this project
Cara Mela Bakery / Casa Antillón
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

© Imagen Subliminal© Imagen Subliminal© Imagen Subliminal© Imagen Subliminal+ 21

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Restaurants & Bars
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: Casa Antillón
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  50
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Imagen Subliminal
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Ceràmica Cumella, Discesur
  • Model : Daria Etma
  • Stylist : Anna Pandozzi
  • City : Madrid
  • Country : Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

Text description provided by the architects. At 20 Trafalgar Street, near Plaza de Olavide, in the Chamberí neighborhood of Madrid, this small specialized pastry shop is located. The architectural project works with two opposing spatial operations that we have called systole and diastole, which face and confront each other. The first space is white, small and contracted, made up of an equipped piece of furniture that receives the visitors and meets all the needs of the clients. This artifact folds and takes multiple forms. It could be said that it is a counter, but it is also a bar, a warehouse, a refrigerator, an oven, a cash register, a shelf, a garbage can, a coffee maker, a grinder, and a sink. This space is so small that it becomes a kind of interior facade that invites and spills into the next room.

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
Save this picture!
Axo
Axo
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

Then the surprise appears: the second space -ample- that relaxes and expands. Here color appears to create its own universe of caramelized shapes, furniture that once again unfolds throughout the space, endowing it with various functions, such as an exhibition, a seat, or a table. The forms float in this monochrome space, like sweet brushstrokes that are drawn between the two voids (above and below) of different materiality. Immersed in this sea of green tiles, a red dot captures our attention: the transparent window through which we observe the craftsmanship that our clients do in their daily tasks in the kitchen.

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
Save this picture!
Tables
Tables
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

Color and materiality are the main protagonists in the overall composition of the project. Red opens the door to cakes and closes it for us between ovens. The tile connects our spaces. The surface glosses create a visual homogeneity capable of understanding the whole as one, despite the distance of shapes and colors between rooms. Cara Mela is an experiment that suggests a vision of Retail adapted to its current needs: a Take-Away architecture for a hybrid consumption between digitality and the presence.

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:C. de Trafalgar, 20, 28010 Madrid, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Casa Antillón
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsSpain
Cite: "Cara Mela Bakery / Casa Antillón" [Pastelería Cara Mela / Casa Antillón] 11 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977594/cara-mela-bakery-casa-antillon> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream