Taigh Bainne House / BARD

Taigh Bainne House / BARD

© Alexander James-Aylin© Alexander James-Aylin© Alexander James-Aylin© Alexander James-Aylin+ 18

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
United Kingdom
  • Architects: BARD
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  30
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Alexander James-Aylin
© Alexander James-Aylin
© Alexander James-Aylin

Text description provided by the architects. The bothy ruin sits atop an elevated plateau overlooking the Prince’s beach, located some meters below a lay-by on the main road towards the Eriskay – Barra ferry slipway. It was here that, on 23rd July 1745, the young pretender Charles Edward Stuart made the first landfall in Scotland, prior to the second Jacobite uprisings.

© Alexander James-Aylin
© Alexander James-Aylin

BARD has been commissioned to construct a house on the croft. There is a small valley between the main house and both structures, and there will be a visual connection between the main house and its satellite.

The existing structure is in a ruinous state. It was formerly a dual cell building, built of dry stone construction. There is evidence of varying adaptations of alterations to the stonework over time – such as the juxtaposition of rounded fieldstones as well as honed stones. A concrete capping has also been applied, presumably to accommodate a new roof structure at some point.

Our proposal will make minor alterations to the stone walls, by making a cut in the south-western corner of the building – where there has been evidence of partial collapse. We propose to use this corner to open up the vistas out of the building. Extracted stone will be used to repair other areas of collapse, and to raise the wall-heads as required.

The building is simple in concept and construction. We propose to retain the stone walls and to insert a new structure within with simple pitched roof. This roof, of Ballachulish slate, is partially hipped to the rear in order to minimize the visual impact from above.

The building is compact though has been carefully considered in regards to its arrangement. Entry is by way of a small external courtyard formed to the rear of the stone ruins. A small area comprising a shower room and kitchenette is situated at this area, the window for the shower room being inserted into an existing opening in the stonework.

The main space is vaulted internally to enhance the spatial effect. The effort of multiple turns allows the crescendo of the view to be unveiled to visitors in a sequential manner. We have inserted a roof light to allow morning light to enter the main space and to play on the surface of the solid gable adjacent to the stove. The play of daylight will be enjoyable to watch across all seasons. We have designed a ledge at the open gable/corner to sit and contemplate one's surroundings.

