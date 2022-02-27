We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Korinkyo Hotel / Hitotomori Architects

© Hiroki Kawata

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hotels, Hotels Interiors
Kanazawa, Japan
© Hiroki Kawata
© Hiroki Kawata

The text was written by the project curator with reference to the architect's notes. The Korinkyo Hotel was made for comfort where the sweetness of the moment and timelessness are relayed. The intent is for the guest to feel as if they can remain there entranced by the meticulous work that focuses on materiality and finishing. 

© Hiroki Kawata
© Hiroki Kawata
© Hiroki Kawata
© Hiroki Kawata

The renovation was done with respect to the integrity of the crafted older elements. The initial earthquake-resistant structure having been made almost 50 years ago. The focus on sensory experience and visual appeal run through the smallest of construction details such as the curved corners of the wall, translucency of the curtain, or the smallest visual frames that lead the sight toward the matured greenery. 

© Hiroki Kawata
© Hiroki Kawata
© Hiroki Kawata
© Hiroki Kawata

All are targeted toward a tame and relaxed mood from the most basic structural element to the ornaments and art pieces. There is a studied flow and consistency with the tones, dim lighting, and literal down-to-earth setup. The same flow is exhibited on the facade curves and the coolness of its cladding. A tunnellng entrance, hallways, and staircase lead the promenade. 

© Hiroki Kawata
© Hiroki Kawata

Project gallery

Project location

Address:1-chōme-1-31 Katamachi, Kanazawa, Ishikawa 920-0981, Japan

About this office
Hitotomori Architects
Office

