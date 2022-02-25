We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  RumaDuaBata House / Studio Nadi

RumaDuaBata House / Studio Nadi

RumaDuaBata House / Studio Nadi

Courtesy of Studio Nadi

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Indonesia
  Architects : Studio Nadi
  Area :  200
  Year :  2020
  • Architects : Studio Nadi
  Country : Indonesia
Courtesy of Studio Nadi
Courtesy of Studio Nadi

Text description provided by the architects. Stories that exist and stories that are formed.

Ruma Dua Bata was born from the story of a client who has experience with collapsed ceilings, roof trusses that are full of termites, lights that are kept on 24 hours a day, and air conditioners that continue to work optimally at all times. The story then became a motivating factor for the client to renovate his first house, which has been occupied since 1989.

Courtesy of Studio Nadi
Courtesy of Studio Nadi
Courtesy of Studio Nadi
Courtesy of Studio Nadi

The client wants to keep leaving traces of the previous home to be felt in the new home. Based on this, we provide a solution by maintaining the right and left boundary walls, as a symbol of the track record of the past. This boundary wall is designed in such a way that wherever the client is later, the brick wall can still be seen.

Courtesy of Studio Nadi
Courtesy of Studio Nadi
Courtesy of Studio Nadi
Courtesy of Studio Nadi

To get a comfortable and quality room, we give a distance of 80 cm on the side of the house, and maximize airflow. Maximum door and window openings also help maximize air circulation. Maximizing the air and light that we tried to do, managed to reduce the client's electricity consumption by 20% from before

Courtesy of Studio Nadi
Courtesy of Studio Nadi

Clients want their homes not to be seen but rather to be felt. Therefore, we play less on the design of the house and focus more on the perceived quality of the space. The focus on space quality is also at the core of our focus on giving a touch to the client's home, with the ultimate goal of the client being able to experience a better quality of life.

Rumaduabata; forming the space between two bricks, weaving the future between memories. 

Courtesy of Studio Nadi
Courtesy of Studio Nadi

Project gallery

Studio Nadi
