House 1 Porto / Ricardo Bak Gordon

© Francisco Nogueira
  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Renovation
  • Project Coordination : Daniela Cunha
  • Collaborators : Catarina Farinha, Tânia Correia
  • Contractor : Matriz LDA – Sociedade de Construções
  • Management And Supervision : Buildgest
  • Landscape Design : Atelier BBV
  • Structural Project : A400 – Projetistas e Consultores de Engenharia
  • Installations : A400 – Projetistas e Consultores de Engenharia
  • Acoustics : A400 – Projetistas e Consultores de Engenharia
  • Thermical Project : A400 – Projetistas e Consultores de Engenharia
  • Fire Protection : A400 – Projetistas e Consultores de Engenharia
© Francisco Nogueira
Text description provided by the architects. House 1 is a rehabilitation project for a Villa from the end of the 19th century, in Oporto city, close to the seafront. It is a construction of bourgeois origin, located on a plot with about 2200 m2

© Francisco Nogueira
The House, which originally had two noble floors, an attic, and a basement, has now four inhabited floors with generous openings to the outside. Where there used to be a basement, there is now a family room, in direct relation to the outside, through the proposed patio, a kind of garden inside the garden.

© Francisco Nogueira
Plan 00
Section
© Francisco Nogueira
The rehabilitation and restoration work sought to enhance the existing spaces, replacing some functions, but, above all, sequencing the experience of spaces. 

© Francisco Nogueira
New Venetian terrazzo floors, interior walls in tadelakt, and the exterior window frames in oxidized brass structure the palette of materials used in this renovation.

© Francisco Nogueira
The design of the garden, in its many details, constitutes a landscape of distension for the life of the house. The House itself, which has always been covered with ivy on its exterior walls, should be covered again when it grows, after the intervention that has been now completed.

© Francisco Nogueira
Ricardo Bak Gordon
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovation
Cite: "House 1 Porto / Ricardo Bak Gordon" [Casa 1, Porto / Ricardo Bak Gordon] 04 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977390/house-1-porto-ricardo-bak-gordon> ISSN 0719-8884

