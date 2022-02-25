We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Spain
  5. Bressol Creixem Jugant School / bxd arquitectura

Bressol Creixem Jugant School / bxd arquitectura

Save this project
Bressol Creixem Jugant School / bxd arquitectura

© Aleix Bagué© Aleix Bagué© Aleix Bagué© Aleix Bagué+ 26

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Schools
Spain
  • Architects : bxd arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  5669 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Aleix Bagué
  • Lead Architects : Francesc Buixeda, Maria Barcina, Javier Ivorra
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Aleix Bagué
© Aleix Bagué

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in an area of new growth in the municipality of Vendrell, Tarragona, on a plot of 32 x 29 meters totally flat with easy access from the street. With an almost square rectangular shape, the nursery is built for children between 0 and 3 years of age. The project has been designed taking into account that children at this age are learning to walk and the possibility that all the classrooms have access to the outside garden is very relevant.

Save this picture!
© Aleix Bagué
© Aleix Bagué
Save this picture!
© Aleix Bagué
© Aleix Bagué
Save this picture!
© Aleix Bagué
© Aleix Bagué

The configuration of the building is resolved with a central circulation atrium with the classrooms and other uses around it so that they use the four façades and the perimeter courtyards. These courtyards are partially covered by green pergolas from the different façades to the perimeter enclosure.

Save this picture!
© Aleix Bagué
© Aleix Bagué
Save this picture!
© Aleix Bagué
© Aleix Bagué

The entire nursery is developed on a single floor, occupying the entire building land. The distance to the thresholds established by the regulations is used to situate the playgrounds as an extension of each of the classrooms. The permeability of the classrooms with the outdoor spaces and the central atrium allows constant visual communication between the children and the activities, and thanks to this transparency, parents can also see their children inside the nursery.

Save this picture!
© Aleix Bagué
© Aleix Bagué
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Aleix Bagué
© Aleix Bagué
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Aleix Bagué
© Aleix Bagué

It was decided to use warm, environmentally friendly, recyclable, and harmless materials for the children, making the most of the light and natural resources that facilitate play and activities, providing maximum wellbeing for the pupils. The project has been built with wooden construction elements with dry bonding that has allowed the nursery to be built in just 3 months and also with a minimum generation of waste, thus contributing to the professional commitment to society. The solutions of concealed fittings and joints have offered the maximum visualization of the wood to obtain the greatest permeability of the spaces.

Save this picture!
© Aleix Bagué
© Aleix Bagué
Save this picture!
Detail section
Detail section
Save this picture!
© Aleix Bagué
© Aleix Bagué

The centrifugal organization around an atrium with zenithal light and a wooden porticoed structure defines the construction of all the spaces in a clear, honest, and didactic way.

Save this picture!
© Aleix Bagué
© Aleix Bagué

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:El Vendrell (Baix Penedès, Tarragona). Passatge de Margarida de Prades no. 4., Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
bxd arquitectura
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsSpain
Cite: "Bressol Creixem Jugant School / bxd arquitectura" [Escola Bressol Creixem jugant / bxd arquitectura] 25 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977337/bressol-creixem-jugant-school-bxd-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream