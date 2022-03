Save this picture! Balconies don't always stay close to the building. The interconnected walkways of Bond House help keep the residents' feet dry with a raised route around the exterior. Image © KIE

Balconies provide residents with great views while literally and figuratively looking down on the neighbors, but they also offer numerous other advantages.

Anyone who’s ever visited the theatre will appreciate the advantage a few extra inches give to your viewing position. So more often than not, wherever a house is built overlooking an area of outstanding beauty, residents are mindful of letting it go to waste, and a balcony is one of the first items on their must-have list.