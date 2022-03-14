How to Bring Walls to Life With Three-Dimensional Solutions

Save this picture! New York's Paradise Club at the Edition Hotel uses a video wall to extend the visual space of the venue's stage. Image © Nikolas Koenig

Statement interiors leave a lasting impression on both frequent and infrequent users, whether with striking pieces of furniture, oversized lighting, or even a bold feature wall. The very best creations, however, don’t need to beg for attention to be recounted afterward, they let praise come to them with a peacocking presence so extravagant, it’s impossible not to take notice.

The third dimension –depth– is one often unexplored on vertical surfaces, yet it represents the next evolutionary leap in statement feature walls. More and more manufacturers are using depth and texture to make walls stand out from the crowd, with innovative new techniques, materials, and technologies. Here’s how they do it.