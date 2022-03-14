We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  3. How to Bring Walls to Life With Three-Dimensional Solutions

How to Bring Walls to Life With Three-Dimensional Solutions

Statement interiors leave a lasting impression on both frequent and infrequent users, whether with striking pieces of furniture, oversized lighting, or even a bold feature wall. The very best creations, however, don’t need to beg for attention to be recounted afterward, they let praise come to them with a peacocking presence so extravagant, it’s impossible not to take notice.

The third dimension –depth– is one often unexplored on vertical surfaces, yet it represents the next evolutionary leap in statement feature walls. More and more manufacturers are using depth and texture to make walls stand out from the crowd, with innovative new techniques, materials, and technologies. Here’s how they do it.

About this author
James Wormald
Author

