  3. Five Rules of Great Scandinavian Design

Five Rules of Great Scandinavian Design

David design's Oto (top) and Hammock (bottom) seating collections feature wood frames and leather seats, respectively. Image © David Design
Scandinavian interiors and products have had an affinity with design excellence for the better part of a century. Although the local landscape is one of doubtless natural beauty, it remains frustratingly covered in darkness for a large portion of the year.

Scandinavian homes, therefore, are typically filled with light colors to utilize what little natural light there is, and the clean uncluttered lines of functional furniture afford users the space to breathe deeply while inside.

But there’s more to Scandinavian design than just white walls and IKEA. Here’s how selected Scandinavian interiors and products help the region to relax during those long, dark winters, and keep connected to the hidden world outside.

Keep reading 'Five Rules of Great Scandinavian Design' on Architonic.

About this author
James Wormald
Author

Cite: James Wormald. "Five Rules of Great Scandinavian Design" 28 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977318/five-rules-of-great-scandinavian-design> ISSN 0719-8884

