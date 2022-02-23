We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. China
  5. Calm Hill Commercial and Cultural Space / IAPA PTY. LTD.

Calm Hill Commercial and Cultural Space / IAPA PTY. LTD.

Save this project
Calm Hill Commercial and Cultural Space / IAPA PTY. LTD.

© Dison Mo© XIAZHI© XIAZHI© Dison Mo+ 23

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Cultural Architecture, Commercial Architecture
Beijing, China
  • Architects : IAPA PTY. LTD.
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :XIAZHI, Dison Mo
  • Lead Architect : Paul Bo Peng
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© XIAZHI
© XIAZHI

Text description provided by the architects. Calm Hill, is located in Beijing, at the foot of the Great Wall. The client hopes the building would be a carrier that could exhibit an attitude of “Giving time back to life” create a serenity lifestyle. Given the geographic location of the site, introvert architecture is the common form, however, the client wishes to have some degree of extrovert architecture to demonstrate an attitude of lifestyle, how to balance these two forms is the point of our design.

Save this picture!
© XIAZHI
© XIAZHI
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
© XIAZHI
© XIAZHI

We hope to break the conventional exhibition mode of conveying the information by simply showing objects or pictures. We used locally sourced material such as charred timber, mao-bamboo, schist stone which represent the local culture. The material complements the building, creates an environment with rich perspectives of an immersive, multi-sensory experience.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of IAPA
Courtesy of IAPA
Save this picture!
Courtesy of IAPA
Courtesy of IAPA

The window holes with different proportions form a combination, connecting people and scenes in the space. The viewers on the other side are attracted by these disordered fragments, and then they have their own wonderful story in their minds.

Save this picture!
© Dison Mo
© Dison Mo
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation

The concept of "half" allows architecture and landscape to be divided into two parts. Moderate concession, leaving room for each other, is restraint. They nested, infiltrated, connected, balanced, and made everything possible.

Save this picture!
© Dison Mo
© Dison Mo

Looking back at the building from the middle of the field, the “White House” floats on the rice spike. The diagonal wall is a composite strip of openings, it has provoked people’s curiosity and attracted people back to the inside to find out what is happening.

Save this picture!
© Dison Mo
© Dison Mo

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Beijing, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
IAPA PTY. LTD.
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureChina
Cite: "Calm Hill Commercial and Cultural Space / IAPA PTY. LTD." 23 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977283/calm-hill-commercial-and-cultural-space-iapa-pty-ltd> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream