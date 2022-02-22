We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

OPEN Reveals Design for Yantai's New Landmark
Courtesy of OPEN
Courtesy of OPEN

OPEN recently revealed the design of Sun Tower, a new landmark structure for the Chinese coastal city of Yantai. The project echoes the area's characteristic Ming dynasty watchtowers and proposes a cultural facility that re-establish the visitor's connection with nature. Comprising a semi-outdoor theatre, an exhibition space, a library and an observation deck at the top referred to as the "phenomena space", the structure is intended as a place "of reflection and contemplation".

Courtesy of OPEN
Courtesy of OPEN

Engineered by Arup, the structure is a composite shell structure with two slanted white concrete shells connected by horizontal slabs and ramps. The morphology of the 50-metre tall building is informed by sunlight studies and further enhances the experience of natural phenomena. The concave inner shell facing the ocean absorbs and amplifies the sound of the sea, while an oculus in the centre of the "phenomena space"'s ceiling allows rainwater to fill a small pool underneath. The dry pond would be used as a fireplace during wintertime, and the semi-outdoor space enables visitors to observe natural phenomena.

Courtesy of OPEN
Courtesy of OPEN

Today it's so important to find ways to connect and embrace nature; we wanted to keep this central to the concept of the Sun Tower and pay respect to the power of the surrounding landscape. Immediately when we conceived the design, we wanted to reference ancient human rituals, honouring the sun, moon, and stars and offering a space for reflection and contemplation. On the other hand, we also wanted to ensure the building had an authentic purpose and function, something that would benefit the citizens of Yantai rather than just a folly on the beach. Creating spaces that juxtapose the incredible ocean views with the forward-thinking digital exhibitions that explore nature. - LI Hu + HUANG Wenjing, founding partners of OPEN

The interior exhibition space was designed in collaboration with French firm dUCKS scéno with a strong focus on new media exhibitions and technology, creating a digital museum. In contrast with the technology-driven exhibit, the plaza around the building celebrates traditional culture. A shallow pool and a water channel, together with pavement patterns and the shadow of the building, act as a measure of time, choreographed to mark specific moments during the equinox and the Solar Terms of the Traditional Chinese Calendar. The project is currently under construction and is set to open to the public in 2024.

Courtesy of OPEN
Courtesy of OPEN

Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "OPEN Reveals Design for Yantai's New Landmark" 22 Feb 2022. ArchDaily.

