MAD Unveils Design for Sanxingdui Museum

MAD Architects unveiled the design for the Sanxingdui Ancient Shu Cultural Heritage Museum, a project meant to immerse visitors in the still largely unknown Shu civilization. Comprising a series of curved wooden structures scattered within the existing environment of dense greenery and clear waters, "The Eyes of Sanxingdui" weaves together architecture and landscape into a cultural public space.

Located in the western area of Guanghan City, Sichuan Province, the Sanxingdui site features cultural relics 2800 to 4500 years old, including longitudinal bronze eye masks and large bronze standing figures. The project will occupy the northeast corner of the site's protected region. In addition to the museum, the design includes a visitor centre, culminating in a unifying landscape strategy.

The large spans of the timber structure create open, column-free spaces, which allow for maximum flexibility in exhibition layouts. During the daytime, the building's wooden facades blend within the natural landscape, while in the evening, the rooftop skylights make the structures resemble the torch-like eyes behind the bronzeware and golden masks of Sanxingdui. From their arrival at the reception area, visitors proceed to a viewing hall presenting an introduction to the culture of Sanxingdui. An underground corridor leads to the exhibition halls, connected through a glass corridor running along the complex.

The pavilionary scheme allows for the preservation of the existing landscape of trees and water features. A green roof connects the various programmatic blocks containing additional spaces, and the overall design capitalizes on the interaction between architecture and nature. After exiting the museum, visitors can continue their journey across a preserved boulevard towards the Digital Experience Hall, the Cultural Relics Conservation and Restoration Exhibition Center, and the Study Hall.