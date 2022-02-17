We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. House of Terraces / Architecture Paradigm

House of Terraces / Architecture Paradigm

Save this project
House of Terraces / Architecture Paradigm

© Anand Jaju© Anand Jaju© Anand Jaju© Anand Jaju+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bengaluru, India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Anand Jaju
© Anand Jaju

Text description provided by the architects. The site for the house is situated in a gated community about 20 kilometers from the main city center in Bangalore. Situated on a small hillock, the approach to the site begins with a climb towards the west. A winding road leads to the site which is bounded on the east by this access road and neighboring properties around on the 3 sides. The land starts dipping starkly beyond this eastern road thus affording panoramic views from the site towards the city. 

Save this picture!
© Anand Jaju
© Anand Jaju
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Anand Jaju
© Anand Jaju

The other key aspect that informed the design was the site’s overgrown wild vegetation during the initial inspection. It had remained untouched for a few years and the surreal presence of this very dense, dark, and overwhelming wild growth amidst neat houses around greeted us during the first visit. The design for the house rested on five principles of views, vegetation, layering, terraces, and interconnection of inside and outside.

Save this picture!
© Anand Jaju
© Anand Jaju
Save this picture!
Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor

The built form is an arrangement of stacked volumes informed by the Vastu principles. Here at each of the levels, the programmatic spaces are flanked by decks, courts, or gardens. The living, dining, bedrooms, family spaces all open to either a court or a terrace directly promoting an easy inside-outside relationship. Terraces become informal ‘family’ spaces for gathering, encouraging an indoor-outdoor living experience enhanced by the salubrious climate that Bangalore offers. The design is sectionally modulated where-in the upper terraces are linked with the lower level gardens leading to the formation of cascading terraces. This could also be read as the idea of the ground climbing up to the terrace levels. Internally, the resulting spatial structure of interlocking volumes creates interesting opportunities and connections that contribute to bringing the multi-generational family together while giving each of them their own personal space.

Save this picture!
© Anand Jaju
© Anand Jaju

At each of the levels, the outdoor spaces and the terraces are designed to bring variety to the living experience. The land at the upper ground along the eastern edge is organized as terraced lawn spaces into which the living and the family spaces open out to. A courtyard carved into the footprint along the western edge and punctuated with a bio pond and extension deck serves the dining and the master bedroom at the lower level. The continuous L-shaped wooden deck on the first floor serves as an extension to the daughter's rooms and also the common space between them. The second-floor terrace recedes back revealing the bedroom terrace below. This houses the pool and is seen as an extension to the recreational spaces housed at this level. Both of these terraces are capped by a parasol punctuated with openings breaking the Indian sun into shadow. These openings serve as frames capturing the sky and the cascading creepers within them continuing this theme of built and elements of landscape interlocking with each other.

Save this picture!
© Anand Jaju
© Anand Jaju
Save this picture!
© Anand Jaju
© Anand Jaju

The horizontal layering is part of the strategy to extend the indoors to the outside towards the horizon and have vegetation engage in this space. For the house inhabitant, the foreground, middle ground, and the distant background (horizon) have a simultaneity of landscape layers that connects the house to the city. Much like the sfumato technique in painting, vegetation softens the gaze extending from near to far and beyond. Looking from the city towards the house, large subtracted volumes address the scale and the grandeur of the open horizon. 

Save this picture!
© Anand Jaju
© Anand Jaju
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The layering strategy also was used to mitigate the largeness of houses sitting 2.5 m above the road. The overall volume is broken down to form a cascade of platforms that gently rises from the ground up to the roof. Vegetation grows freely on these cascading terraces thus enlivening the narrative of a house with a bounded garden keeping the promise of the initial encounter of the site alive. 

Save this picture!
© Anand Jaju
© Anand Jaju

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Architecture Paradigm
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "House of Terraces / Architecture Paradigm" 17 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977060/house-of-terraces-architecture-paradigm> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream