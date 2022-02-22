Sorrento Residence / Project 12 Architecture

+ 26

Text description provided by the architects. Set amongst the dunes and Moonah trees of Sorrento Back beach, this project comprises a new home for a family of four. Client and builder, James Clarebrough, wife Emily, and their two boys Archie and Milo had been living on the site for a couple of years, in an old fibro beach shack.

Their brief was for a family home that respected the coastal site and provided a home that was luxurious, yet also relaxed.

The house is cut into the site and terraces down gently to respond to the gentle fall of the block. The front of the house is clad with charred timber ship-lap boards and battens, screening views from the road and which can be closed when the family is away. Stepping behind the screen the material palette softens, comprising of white recycled brick and silver top ash cladding. The external materials are robust, responding to the coastal environment and providing the required bush fire rating.

The L-shaped plan is orientated towards the northwest of the site, maximizing natural light and providing protection from the prevailing weather. A double garage and children’s bedrooms are located to the southeast of the block, with living spaces arranged towards the north and facing out to the terrace and pool.

The final product is a robust family home, which provides space to entertain and gather, yet also moments of calm and solitude.