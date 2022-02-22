We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Sorrento Residence / Project 12 Architecture

Sorrento Residence / Project 12 Architecture

Sorrento, Australia
© Derek Swalwell

Text description provided by the architects. Set amongst the dunes and Moonah trees of Sorrento Back beach, this project comprises a new home for a family of four. Client and builder, James Clarebrough, wife Emily, and their two boys Archie and Milo had been living on the site for a couple of years, in an old fibro beach shack.

© Derek Swalwell

Their brief was for a family home that respected the coastal site and provided a home that was luxurious, yet also relaxed.

© Derek Swalwell
Plan
Plan
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

The house is cut into the site and terraces down gently to respond to the gentle fall of the block.   The front of the house is clad with charred timber ship-lap boards and battens, screening views from the road and which can be closed when the family is away. Stepping behind the screen the material palette softens, comprising of white recycled brick and silver top ash cladding. The external materials are robust, responding to the coastal environment and providing the required bush fire rating. 

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

The L-shaped plan is orientated towards the northwest of the site, maximizing natural light and providing protection from the prevailing weather. A double garage and children’s bedrooms are located to the southeast of the block, with living spaces arranged towards the north and facing out to the terrace and pool.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
Elevation
Elevation
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

The final product is a robust family home, which provides space to entertain and gather, yet also moments of calm and solitude. 

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Project gallery

Project 12 Architecture
Cite: "Sorrento Residence / Project 12 Architecture" 22 Feb 2022. ArchDaily.

