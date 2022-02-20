We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Bulimba Park House / DAHA

Bulimba Park House / DAHA

Save this project
Bulimba Park House / DAHA

© Cathy Schusler© Cathy Schusler© Cathy Schusler© Cathy Schusler+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bulimba, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Cathy Schusler
© Cathy Schusler

Text description provided by the architects. BULIMBA PARK HOUSE (BPH) is a contemporary Australian family home designed around the flexibility, transparency, and functionality desired by the modern-day family. Expansive ground floor living arranged around a private central courtyard provides a variety of functions, combining free-flow living with the ability to compartmentalize, future-proofing the home through various iterations of an adapting family.

Save this picture!
© Cathy Schusler
© Cathy Schusler
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Cathy Schusler
© Cathy Schusler

This central integrated courtyard and feature Date Palm tree is omnipresent on the spatial journey throughout the house and accentuated through vanishing door joinery to seamlessly blend the line between outdoors and indoors. 

Save this picture!
© Cathy Schusler
© Cathy Schusler
Save this picture!
Axonometric View
Axonometric View
Save this picture!
© Cathy Schusler
© Cathy Schusler

Landscape connections are created on multiple orientations to ensure options for all seasons and times of day while capturing vistas of the adjacent park to enhance the feeling of space.

Save this picture!
© Cathy Schusler
© Cathy Schusler

BPH is a building that breathes, opening up in perfect response to sub-tropical living whilst maintaining privacy within its suburban setting. It is this achievement that will make BPH a lovely space to inhabit for all stages of family life.

Save this picture!
© Cathy Schusler
© Cathy Schusler

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
DAHA
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Bulimba Park House / DAHA" 20 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977055/bulimba-park-house-daha> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream