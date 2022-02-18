We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Spain
  5. Concrete Tent / ENSAMBLE STUDIO

Concrete Tent / ENSAMBLE STUDIO

Save this project
Concrete Tent / ENSAMBLE STUDIO

© Ensamble Studio© Ensamble Studio© Ensamble Studio© Ensamble Studio+ 13

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Installations & Structures
Spain
  • Architects : Ensamble Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  377 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Ensamble Studio
  • Lead Architects : Antón García Abril, Debora Mesa Molina
  • Project Team : Borja Soriano, Alvaro Catalan, Fernando González
  • Construction Engineer : Javier Cuesta
  • Developer : Ensamble Studio
  • Structure : Jesús Huerga
  • Construction Manager : Materia Inorgánica
  • Country : Spain
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ensamble Studio
© Ensamble Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The Tent covers the space like a blanket. Its geometries adapt to the airy body that it delimits and embraces, without constraining it. Air and light flow through its openings, and the landscape sneaks in too, filling the cracks in the material.

Save this picture!
Model
Model
Save this picture!
Top view
Top view
Save this picture!
© Ensamble Studio
© Ensamble Studio
Save this picture!
© Ensamble Studio
© Ensamble Studio
Save this picture!
© Ensamble Studio
© Ensamble Studio

This architecture is hand-molded, with hands that fold, connect, dream up the structure and the space, in unison. Starting with the model, which serves as a sketch and a miniature construction, we go on to data, scanning each movement and each detail, guided by intuition. After designing comes engineering, and then back to the designing. All of this happens over just five days, and then another five days to carry out the action in the rural environment. The construction is reminiscent of the design process in terms of its dynamic; the form has already been established, the structures calculated, the lines marked out. The work gets underway by drawing the reinforcing bars in three dimensions; the measurements and proportions are checked, the front is put in place. And when the lines have been validated, we start painting the structure, as if we were painting over a sketched-out canvas, adding material, texture, and color in one unique, unrepeatable gesture.

Save this picture!
© Ensamble Studio
© Ensamble Studio

Layer by layer, its flexible folds get more rigid, its elastic membranes get harder, its damp skin dries out. Layer by layer, an architecture materializes, one which is both fabric-like and rock-like, light and permanent, fluid and stony. Either one or the other, depending on how you look at it, or how you touch it. It rises from the ground and it leans slightly as if it were meant to be a short-term structure, but its supports have taken root and they hold up a space that lies between the trees, looking out at the sea. It silently hopes to be taken in by nature, embraced, welcomed into the fold.

Save this picture!
© Ensamble Studio
© Ensamble Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Death Coast, La Coruna, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ENSAMBLE STUDIO
Office

Products

WoodConcreteFabric

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureSpain
Cite: "Concrete Tent / ENSAMBLE STUDIO" [Tienda de concreto / ENSAMBLE STUDIO] 18 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976987/concrete-tent-ensamble-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream