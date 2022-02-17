We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Spain
  5. 85 Social Dwellings in Cornellà / Peris+Toral.arquitectes

85 Social Dwellings in Cornellà / Peris+Toral.arquitectes

85 Social Dwellings in Cornellà / Peris+Toral.arquitectes
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

© José Hevia© José Hevia© José Hevia© José Hevia+ 16

Apartments
Cornellà de Llobregat, Spain
  • Promotor : IMPSOL, lnstituto Metropolitano de Promoción de Suelo
  • Project Authors : Marta Peris, José Manuel Toral
  • Design Team : Guillem Pascual, Ana Espinosa, Maria Megias, Izaskun González, Miguel Bernat, Cristina Porta
  • Structure : Bernúz Fernández
  • Installations : L3J Tècnics Associats
  • Executive Direction : Joan March i Raurell
  • Environmental Consultant : Societat Orgànica
  • Acoustics : Àurea Acústica
  • Landscape : AB Pasatgistes
  • City : Cornellà de Llobregat
  • Country : Spain
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. The building is organized around a courtyard that links a sequence of intermediate spaces. On the ground floor, a portico open to the city anticipates the doorway of the building and filters the relationship between public space and the communal courtyard that acts as a small plaza for the community. Instead of entering each of the building’s hallways directly and independently from the outer façade, the four communication shafts are located in the four corners of the courtyard, so that all the inhabitants come together and meet in the courtyard plaza. On the typical floor, access to the dwellings is via the private terraces that make up the ring of outdoor spaces overlooking the courtyard. The building’s general floor plan is organized by means of a layout of communicating rooms. There are 114 spaces per floor, 543 in the building, of similar dimensions, that eliminate private and communal passageways to make full use of the surface area. The server spaces are arranged in the central ring while the rest of the rooms, of undifferentiated uses and size, approximately 13 m2, run along the façade, presenting themselves to different forms of occupation. Another terrace in the outer ring completes the spatial sequence, the row of spaces interconnected by large openings, permeable to air, sight, and movement.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The 85 dwellings are distributed in four groupings, with a total of 18 units per floor. Four or five homes are laid out around each nucleus so that all typologies have cross ventilation and dual orientation.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The homes consist of five or six modules, depending on whether they have two or three bedrooms. The inclusive, open-plan kitchen is located in the central room, acting as a distributor that replaces passages, while making domestic work visible and avoiding fixed gender roles.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Axonometry
Axonometry
Plans
Plans
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The size of the rooms, in addition to offering flexibility based on the ambiguity of use and functional indeterminacy, allows an optimal structural space for the wooden structure. As this is social housing, to ensure economic viability the volume of wood required has been optimized to 0.24 m3 per square meter of built area.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Project location

Address:08940 Cornellà de Llobregat, Barcelona, España

Peris+Toral.arquitectes
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsSpain
Cite: "85 Social Dwellings in Cornellà / Peris+Toral.arquitectes" [85 viviendas sociales en Cornellà / Peris+Toral.arquitectes] 17 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976936/85-social-dwellings-in-cornella-peris-plus-torarquitectes> ISSN 0719-8884

