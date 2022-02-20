We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Other Structures
  4. Czech Republic
  5. Lookout Spike / Mjölk architekti

Lookout Spike / Mjölk architekti

Save this project
Lookout Spike / Mjölk architekti

© BoysPlayNice© BoysPlayNice© BoysPlayNice© BoysPlayNice+ 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Other Structures
Tanvald, Czech Republic
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

Text description provided by the architects. The design of buildings in the landscape is a separate architectural discipline. These are built against a backdrop of dense forests, fog, clouds, and hills. One works with on the scale of anthills, as well as entire landscapes, and the only real and lasting context is the starry sky.

Save this picture!
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

The Lookout Spike is a part of a series of five lookouts that we have completed over the last ten years. This concludes a decade of our exploration into building in the great outdoors, one of our studio’s fields of interest. The diversity of the individual concepts stems from the different approaches to each site, making the series a showcase of architectural forms, always based on a careful analysis of the site and the rationale behind each design.

Save this picture!
Plan - Site
Plan - Site
Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations

The lookout stands on the top rock of Malý Špičák and looks down into the valley of the confluence of the Desná and Kamenice rivers. The Tanvald bobsleigh track used to start here, an important point of sporting activity in its own time. The remains of the bobsled track in the slope of Malý Špičák indicate its former route. In a way, Špička also serves as a tribute to the regional heroes in tight overalls, who fearlessly rode their shiny bobsleds into steep turns in a desire to cut every second off their time.

Save this picture!
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice
Save this picture!
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

The aim of the design was to create a small but distinctive architecture. A building as delicate and elusive as a dewdrop that barely touches the rock. The lookout has three thin steel legs and a shiny belly that reflects granite, trees, people, and sky. The viewing platform, accessible by a ladder, offers a view of Tanvald and the surrounding mountains. The mirrored image on the curved surface below is distorted, the colors and reflections twist and blend. The experience of looking at the building is never the same. Images of the moment flow through the visitor's eyes like rivers of endless transience.

Save this picture!
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Malý Špičák, Tanvald, Czech Republic

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Mjölk architekti
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOtherOther StructuresCzech Republic
Cite: "Lookout Spike / Mjölk architekti" 20 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976916/lookout-spike-mjolk-architekti> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream