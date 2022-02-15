First Images of Killa Design's Museum of the Future in Dubai Unveiled Ahead of Opening

New images of Dubai's Museum of the Future by Killa Design and Buro Happold have been unveiled ahead of its official opening on February 22nd, 2022. The museum promises a one-of-a-kind experience that merges science, technology, and the environment through distinct themes and immersive environments that tap into all five senses. The project aims to "transform the very perception of the future as we know it", showcasing a world that is imaginable 50 years from now.

Dubbed as "the most beautiful building on Earth" by the Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the museum is considered as one of the world’s most complex structures that represents the revival of Arab

excellence in the fields of science, mathematics, and research. It consists of a green hill, the main building, and a torus-shaped volume that sits in top across an overall area capacity of 30,548 sqm, powered by 4,000 megawatts of solar energy.

It's torus-shaped element, which rises 77 meters above ground level, features Arabic calligraphy pierced into the shell, resembling an Arabic poem written by the ruler of Dubai about the emirate's futuristic ambitions. The scripture, which serves as windows, is made of over 1,000 fire-retardant composite panels clad in stainless steel, each of which was uniquely designed.

The museum consists of seven floors, each dedicated to a different exhibition theme. Throughout their journey, visitors will find themselves looking into the future of humanity in outer space, as well as the future wonders of ecology and human wellbeing across the first three of the seven floors. The other three floors display technologies that address health, water, food, and transportation, whereas the last floor is dedicated to children. Along with the immersive exhibition space, MOTF has collaborated with global brands and national institutions to showcase tomorrow’s products and innovations in the world of tech, sustainability, transport, health, and space.

Entry tickets to the Museum of the Future are now available for purchase, ahead of its official opening date on February the 22nd, 2022.

In 2016, Killa Design developed the world’s first fully functional and permanently occupied 3D printed office in Dubai. Titled Office of the Future, the building is currently the home for the Dubai Future Foundation as well as an exhibition space and incubator for future emerging technologies in the region. The structure was manufactured using an additive concrete ‘printing’ technique using a 3D printer 6 meters high, 36 meters long and 12 meters wide.