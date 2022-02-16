The Kingfischer’s Nest Visitor Center / Architetto Marco Ghilotti

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

© Giacomo Albo© Giacomo Albo© Giacomo Albo© Giacomo Albo+ 30

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Classrooms
Cosio Valtellino, Italy
  • Design Team : Marco Ghilotti
  • Engineering : Luca Schenatti, Claudio Borromini
  • Consultants : Christian Bassola
  • Clients : Comunità Montana Valtellina di Morbegno
  • City : Cosio Valtellino
  • Country : Italy
© Giacomo Albo
© Giacomo Albo

Text description provided by the architects. The existing building is located on the island of Pescaia, along the valley floor of the Adda river between the towns of Traona and Cosio Valtellino in the Province of Sondrio. The project involves the transformation and expansion of the rural building originally used as a stable and barn into an educational classroom along the Valtellina path: a cycle-pedestrian itinerary that winds along the entire valley.

© Giacomo Albo
© Giacomo Albo
© Giacomo Albo
© Giacomo Albo
Plan - Site
Plan - Site

The intervention aims to safeguard the simple architecture of the building by inserting a new wooden shell inside the volume, defined by the stone walls. On the ground floor, the larger dimensions required for the teaching room determine the extension.

© Giacomo Albo
© Giacomo Albo
© Giacomo Albo
© Giacomo Albo

This is solved with a simple volume in blackened wood in material and a chromatic counterpoint with the stones of the barn. A large glazed opening, similar in size to the internal hall, offers an unprecedented look at the dense forest surrounding the building.

© Giacomo Albo
© Giacomo Albo

The relationship between the planned volume and the nearby cycle-pedestrian path is instead resolved by arranging a simple public space in white concrete, delimited by two seats in solid wood. Inside this rediscovered meeting place, in the shade of an existing hazelnut tree, some cylindrical seats in solid wood offer a play area for the little ones.

© Giacomo Albo
© Giacomo Albo

