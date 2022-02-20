Pizzeria Pomidoros BT / Paliychuk Olga Design

+ 20

Restaurant • Bila Tserkva, Ukraine Architects : Paliychuk Olga Design

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 94 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Mikhail Pavenin

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : pro pro

Lead Architects : Paliychuk Olga

Text description provided by the architects. This urban minimalist pizzeria is located in Bila Tserkva, a small town in Ukraine. The main concept was to create a clear minimalistic space, at the same time make it warm and attractive for visitors. The work on the project began with the selection of materials. We liked the combination of natural red stone and facade tiles the most. An important task was to achieve a warm, pleasant atmosphere through color and contrast. The palette of the project is pretty simple — gray walls, bright ocher brown tiles, red granite, and bare steel.

We have preserved the existing textures on the walls and ceiling as much as possible, complementing their color scheme with gray facade plaster. We like simplicity in the choice of materials, so most of the metal parts of furniture and lighting are made of brushed steel. As the main material for the walls and decoration of the furniture structures was chosen warm brown facade tiles, which stand out against the background of gray walls.

We chose local red granite as an accent material for the visitors' area. The space of the cafe is divided into two main areas - the kitchen and the space for visitors. Pizzeria works mainly in the delivery format, so the largest area is occupied by an open kitchen. As a separating element between two zones, we used a long tiled front counter. All furniture is made by local craftsmen according to our drawings.

We paid special attention to the design of lamps for this project. Most of the luminaries were made according to our sketches. Pendant and wall lamps fill the space with warm diffused light, creating a cozy chamber atmosphere. Suspension tubular lamps, as the most expressive elements, give the interior a special urban look.