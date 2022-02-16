We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. 67 Houses, Shops, and a Garage in Valdebebas / Amann Canovas Maruri

67 Houses, Shops, and a Garage in Valdebebas / Amann Canovas Maruri

67 Houses, Shops, and a Garage in Valdebebas / Amann Canovas Maruri

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Apartments
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects : Atxu Amann Alcocer, Andrés Cánovas Alcaraz, Nicolás Maruri González de Mendoza
  • Architects Associate : Pablo Sigüenza Gómez, Joachim Kraft
  • Collaborators : Denis Calle Facal, Borja Aznar Montero, Sálvora Féliz Ricoy, David Jiménez Iniesta, Alexandra Torres de Ayala
  • Promotor : Viviendas Vicopal SL
  • General Contractor  : José Ignacio Ezquerra Martínez
  • Structure : Mecanismo Ingeniería
  • Installations : eadAT Ingenieros
  • City : Madrid
  • Country : Spain
© Luis Asín
Text description provided by the architects. Instead of a place, characterized by compact and continuous fronts we opted to build three towers. Three slender buildings that allow the orientation of the containing apartments in three directions without disturbance, and the living areas to cover a 180-degree horizon, from the mountains of the Sierra of Madrid to the Skyline of the Castellana with its four towers, as well.

© Luis Asín
© Luis Asín
© Luis Asín
This arrangement allows for the disappearance of small interior courtyards and the discovery of an open garden, with light and views. It is the public heart of a project that values the community and its encounters, not only in the tired repetition of the commercial but in the birth of different episodes that thread sociability. 

© Luis Asín
© Luis Asín
© Luis Asín
The apartments are window and vision, their load-bearing structure is displaced to the perimeter and their sanitary blocks are concentrated to allow for versatility in layouts and flexibility based on storage.

Matrix Types
Model 1
Type Houses
The outer appearance of the buildings is metallic and shiny, evading the earthy and brown shades so common in Madrid dwellings. Its corner is curved and adapted to the outlines of the site. Once a forest grows in the garden between the towers, the buildings will be part of that forest that bestows a silhouette of life.

© Luis Asín
Address:C. José Antonio Fernández Ordóñez, 35, 28055 Madrid, España

