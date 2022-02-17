São Paulo: 468 Years of History and Construction of the State Capital

468 years ago, at Pateo do Collegio, the largest city in Latin America was born: São Paulo. A metropolis in constant movement that, among so many complexities and conflicts, presents both cultural and human diversity, which makes it deeply rich.
To celebrate its anniversary, we highlight some articles that help to deepen our view and experience of the capital of the state that bears the same name, São Paulo.
Itinerary of projects by Paulo Mendes da Rocha in São Paulo
Not every gray in São Paulo is sad. The city was the melting pot for one of the most important schools of Brazilian architecture: Brutalist. With strong names such as Lina Bo Bardi and Vilanova Artigas, the movement sought the hard poetry of the concrete. But the greatest exponent of São Paulo brutalism was, without a doubt, Paulo Mendes da Rocha, and we have put together a guide to his most important works in the city.
Squares and Parks in São Paulo: An Itinerary of Outdoor Destinations
A city is not just made up of its architecture, its quality is also intrinsically linked to the green spaces it provides, and as gray as we imagine São Paulo, it offers several alternatives for parks and squares.
Migrant Territorialities and the Experience of Latin American Women in São Paulo
The city, a space for encounter and confrontation of different perspectives, transforms its landscapes and sociability relations by receiving migratory flows and welcoming the different actors of this process in different ways. The focus on Latin American migrant women broadens the debate on metropolitan socio-spatial issues.
Architecture as an Articulator of Social Transformations: Interview With Fazendinhando NGO
Probably, part of its population and the majority of visitors, never knew the reality that exists in its peripheries. Understanding part of the history of Fazendinhando is a small dive into the possible universes that the city encompasses and are not always seen.
Indivisível: Comic Narrates Black and Oriental History of Liberdade District in São Paulo
Black and oriental cultures, especially Japanese, help to contribute to the understanding of Liberdade's process of identity construction. Through a comic strip it is possible to delve deeper into this historical context.
São Paulo: River Metropolis
Discover the project that recognizes the role of rivers as the main urban structurers and seeks to redesign the metropolis that, throughout its development, turned its back on its waterways and turned them into beds for sewage and garbage.
18 Buildings That Trace the Landscape of São Paulo
One of the world's most vertical cities. Among so many buildings, some stand out and become real urban landmarks, just as there are others that are not so well known, but that show their presence on the neighborhood scale.
São Paulo City Hall Provides an Online Map With the City’s Archaeological Sites
Check out a map with all archeological sites in the city. Places of heritage interest, from clandestine cemeteries and indigenous artifacts to gold mining ruins.