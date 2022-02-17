We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. São Paulo: 468 Years of History and Construction of the State Capital

São Paulo: 468 Years of History and Construction of the State Capital

Save this article
São Paulo: 468 Years of History and Construction of the State Capital
Save this picture!
Vista aérea da Av. Paulista. Imagem ilustrativa. Foto de Gabriel Ramos, via Unsplash
Vista aérea da Av. Paulista. Imagem ilustrativa. Foto de Gabriel Ramos, via Unsplash

468 years ago, at Pateo do Collegio, the largest city in Latin America was born: São Paulo. A metropolis in constant movement that, among so many complexities and conflicts, presents both cultural and human diversity, which makes it deeply rich.

Foto da Raia Olímpica da USP. Image © Eloísa Balieiro IkedaJardim Botânico. Foto: Andre Machado via Unsplash© Maira AcayabaMarco Zero de São Paulo. Imagem © Vinicius Lomaski+ 9

To celebrate its anniversary, we highlight some articles that help to deepen our view and experience of the capital of the state that bears the same name, São Paulo.

Itinerary of projects by Paulo Mendes da Rocha in São Paulo

Save this picture!
© Luiza Sigulem, via CAU/SP
© Luiza Sigulem, via CAU/SP

Not every gray in São Paulo is sad. The city was the melting pot for one of the most important schools of Brazilian architecture: Brutalist. With strong names such as Lina Bo Bardi and Vilanova Artigas, the movement sought the hard poetry of the concrete. But the greatest exponent of São Paulo brutalism was, without a doubt, Paulo Mendes da Rocha, and we have put together a guide to his most important works in the city.

Squares and Parks in São Paulo: An Itinerary of Outdoor Destinations

Save this picture!
Jardim Botânico. Foto: Andre Machado via Unsplash
Jardim Botânico. Foto: Andre Machado via Unsplash

A city is not just made up of its architecture, its quality is also intrinsically linked to the green spaces it provides, and as gray as we imagine São Paulo, it offers several alternatives for parks and squares.

Migrant Territorialities and the Experience of Latin American Women in São Paulo

Save this picture!
Integrantes do Coletivo Prende La Vela em manifestação na Avenida Paulista. Imagem Cortesia de Prende La Vela
Integrantes do Coletivo Prende La Vela em manifestação na Avenida Paulista. Imagem Cortesia de Prende La Vela

The city, a space for encounter and confrontation of different perspectives, transforms its landscapes and sociability relations by receiving migratory flows and welcoming the different actors of this process in different ways. The focus on Latin American migrant women broadens the debate on metropolitan socio-spatial issues.

Architecture as an Articulator of Social Transformations: Interview With Fazendinhando NGO

Save this picture!
Imagem Cortesia de Fazendinhando
Imagem Cortesia de Fazendinhando

Probably, part of its population and the majority of visitors, never knew the reality that exists in its peripheries. Understanding part of the history of Fazendinhando is a small dive into the possible universes that the city encompasses and are not always seen.

Indivisível: Comic Narrates Black and Oriental History of Liberdade District in São Paulo

Save this picture!
© Marília Marz
© Marília Marz

Black and oriental cultures, especially Japanese, help to contribute to the understanding of Liberdade's process of identity construction. Through a comic strip it is possible to delve deeper into this historical context.

São Paulo: River Metropolis

Save this picture!
Foto da Raia Olímpica da USP. Image © Eloísa Balieiro Ikeda
Foto da Raia Olímpica da USP. Image © Eloísa Balieiro Ikeda

Discover the project that recognizes the role of rivers as the main urban structurers and seeks to redesign the metropolis that, throughout its development, turned its back on its waterways and turned them into beds for sewage and garbage.

18 Buildings That Trace the Landscape of São Paulo

Save this picture!
© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

One of the world's most vertical cities. Among so many buildings, some stand out and become real urban landmarks, just as there are others that are not so well known, but that show their presence on the neighborhood scale.

São Paulo City Hall Provides an Online Map With the City’s Archaeological Sites

Save this picture!
Marco Zero de São Paulo. Imagem © Vinicius Lomaski
Marco Zero de São Paulo. Imagem © Vinicius Lomaski

Check out a map with all archeological sites in the city. Places of heritage interest, from clandestine cemeteries and indigenous artifacts to gold mining ruins.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Equipe ArchDaily Brasil
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Equipe ArchDaily Brasil. "São Paulo: 468 Years of History and Construction of the State Capital" [São Paulo: 468 anos de história e construção da capital paulista] 17 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976736/sao-paulo-468-years-of-history-and-construction-of-the-state-capital> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream