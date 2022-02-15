We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Casa Alma / Estudio STGO

Casa Alma / Estudio STGO

Save this project
Casa Alma / Estudio STGO
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

© Javier Agustín Rojas© Javier Agustín Rojas© Javier Agustín Rojas© Javier Agustín Rojas+ 28

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
  • Architects : Estudio STGO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  165
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Lead Architect : Francisco Pomar, Lisandro Lopez
  • Collaborators : Andres Acosta, Javier Carmona
  • Construction Company : LT Desarrollos
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. The lot, located in a wooded area within the city of Funes, hosts several old constructions, a pool and a house from the 1960s, which was demolished to make way for the needs of its owners.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The project solves the program of a  relaxed weekend house without the complexity of a traditional house, accommodating the different members of the family. This house will no be in use during the week and in the winter season.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Based on these premises, the aim is to generate a very close relationship between the inhabitants and the environment. For this the house is located in the center of the lot, without affecting any existing trees and making the most of the visuals and the north orientation of the lot.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Diagrams
Diagrams
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The volume is made up of a bare concrete structure that contains the required program. Large galleries are generated with glazed panels on the perimeter allowing sunlight to enter when the sun is low and limiting the amount of light in the summer when the sun is at its maximum height. In this way, intimate spaces become contained and private and the social spaces remain in closer relationship with the exterior.

Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation

The metal lattice was used as a compositional and aesthetic element of the house. Since the house remains uninhabited for long stretches of time, it was necessary for sunlight to be able to enter and to allow ventilation if necessary, also when the house is closed.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The photographic report was made at different times of the year, to show how the house changes according to the position of the sun.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Estudio STGO
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHouses
Cite: "Casa Alma / Estudio STGO" [Casa Alma / Estudio STGO] 15 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976720/casa-alma-estudio-stgo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream