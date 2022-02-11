We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  Boulder A.D.U. / Tres Birds

Boulder A.D.U. / Tres Birds

Boulder A.D.U. / Tres Birds
© James Florio
© James Florio

© James Florio

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Boulder, United States
  Architects : Tres Birds
  Area :  800 ft²
  Year :  2021
  Photographs
    Photographs :James Florio
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Ikea, Anderson Arch Series Windows, Aspect LED, PORSELANOSA, Paragon Stairs, Signature Services Roofing
© James Florio
© James Florio

Text description provided by the architects. One of the newest housing trends in American backyards is the A.D.U. or Accessory Dwelling Unit. An A.D.U. is a small house located on the same lot as a single-family home. It’s an independent residential unit that can be a guest house, a home for extended family, or even an office or a party space.

© James Florio
© James Florio

Tres Birds recently designed and built this cozy A.D.U., which echoes the aesthetic of the main house. The new 800-square-foot fully-functional home features a kitchen/dining space, bedroom, bathroom, and flexible loft space, which could be additional living space, an office, or a second bedroom. It even got the attention of the national media. Thanks to Dezeen and the Architect’s Newspaper for their coverage.

Plans
Plans

Efficiently designed, the small home reuses and repurposes a number of materials. It’s made primarily of reclaimed bowling alley lanes and plywood. The warm-toned 50-year-old bowling alley wood is used as a structurally independent mezzanine floor system and laminated together to create the east-side timber frame window system. Gleaming reject tile from a Boulder artisan is used throughout the bathroom and in the kitchen.

© James Florio
© James Florio

The skylight is made from a dichroic glass panel left over from a past Tres Birds project. As the angle of the sun changes throughout the day and season, so do the visual effects within the living space, creating a vibrant show of colored light throughout. Window locations and roof overhangs were designed specifically to maximize natural light in the home while providing adequate shading for the summer sun. In the winter, the continuous standing seam exterior is designed to be low maintenance and to quickly shed snow from its pitched roof.

© James Florio
© James Florio

The home is furnished with mid-century pieces by Isamu Noguchi (lamp), Sori Yanagi (stool), and Charles and Ray Eames (table, chairs), with artworks by Berger&Fohr, Gregg Deal, and Mike Moore The A.D.U. scores well for energy efficiency. The envelope is tight and well insulated. Radiant floor heating and cooling keep the indoor climate comfortable.

© James Florio
© James Florio

Lighting, security, HVAC, and the operable skylight can all be controlled by the occupant’s phone, integrating the systems and cutting down on energy waste. The home received a Home Energy Rating System (HERS) score of 33, not far off from Europe’s stringent Passive House requirement of HERS 20. For reference, a new standard home scores HERS 100, and an Energy Smart home scores HERS 85.

© James Florio
© James Florio

Tres Birds
"Boulder A.D.U. / Tres Birds" 11 Feb 2022. ArchDaily.

