We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. Czech Republic
  5. Petr Hajek’s Library / Studio COSMO

Petr Hajek’s Library / Studio COSMO

Save this project
Petr Hajek’s Library / Studio COSMO

© Tereza Kabelková, Petr Moschner© Tereza Kabelková, Petr Moschner© Tereza Kabelková, Petr Moschner© Tereza Kabelková, Petr Moschner+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Library
Prague, Czech Republic
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Tereza Kabelková, Petr Moschner
© Tereza Kabelková, Petr Moschner

Text description provided by the architects. Based on a won competition, we designed Petr Hájek’s Library at The Institute of Computer Science of the Czech Academy of Sciences.

Save this picture!
© Tereza Kabelková, Petr Moschner
© Tereza Kabelková, Petr Moschner

Prof. RNDr. Petr Hajek, DrSc. (1940-2016) was a world-famous Czech mathematical logician and director of The Institute of Computer Science. After the professor's death, the institute was left with his extensive collection of books. The task for us was to exhibit them, make them accessible, and at the same time honor the memory of Petr Hájek.

Save this picture!
© Tereza Kabelková, Petr Moschner
© Tereza Kabelková, Petr Moschner
Save this picture!
© Tereza Kabelková, Petr Moschner
© Tereza Kabelková, Petr Moschner

Surrounded by books. The institute chose a room without any windows to place the library. Its former function was to house a mainframe. Since the room was all white and without any character, we inserted the library as a box inside, not touching any of the walls. We created a completely different room which we covered up with books. This inserted library serves as the introverted world, the world of Petr Hájek, his books, and his knowledge.

Save this picture!
Axonometry
Axonometry

Monochrome blue. We opened the library to the surrounding corridors with generous openings and vistas. The library attracts attention and invites it to be discovered with its blue color and contrasting lighting. Inspired by the professor’s personality, we chose a blue color that feels dignified and calm.

Save this picture!
© Tereza Kabelková, Petr Moschner
© Tereza Kabelková, Petr Moschner

Bookshelves copy to the outside of the library. Petr Hájek's world seeps into the printed fields through quotes and key axioms of his mathematical work. Walking around the library, the visitor collects fragments of the professor's personal and professional life by reading these short messages.

Save this picture!
© Tereza Kabelková, Petr Moschner
© Tereza Kabelková, Petr Moschner

Inside the library room, we placed a semi-transparent sheet with basic information about Petr Hájek’s life and achievements. The shape and plasticity are inspired by a bookmark.

Save this picture!
© Tereza Kabelková, Petr Moschner
© Tereza Kabelková, Petr Moschner

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Prague, Czech Republic

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio COSMO
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryCzech Republic
Cite: "Petr Hajek’s Library / Studio COSMO" 12 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976619/petr-hajeks-library-studio-cosmo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream