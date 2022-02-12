Petr Hajek’s Library / Studio COSMO

+ 18

Design, Supervision Of Realisation : Tereza Kabelkova

City : Prague

Country : Czech Republic

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Based on a won competition, we designed Petr Hájek’s Library at The Institute of Computer Science of the Czech Academy of Sciences.

Prof. RNDr. Petr Hajek, DrSc. (1940-2016) was a world-famous Czech mathematical logician and director of The Institute of Computer Science. After the professor's death, the institute was left with his extensive collection of books. The task for us was to exhibit them, make them accessible, and at the same time honor the memory of Petr Hájek.

Surrounded by books. The institute chose a room without any windows to place the library. Its former function was to house a mainframe. Since the room was all white and without any character, we inserted the library as a box inside, not touching any of the walls. We created a completely different room which we covered up with books. This inserted library serves as the introverted world, the world of Petr Hájek, his books, and his knowledge.

Monochrome blue. We opened the library to the surrounding corridors with generous openings and vistas. The library attracts attention and invites it to be discovered with its blue color and contrasting lighting. Inspired by the professor’s personality, we chose a blue color that feels dignified and calm.

Bookshelves copy to the outside of the library. Petr Hájek's world seeps into the printed fields through quotes and key axioms of his mathematical work. Walking around the library, the visitor collects fragments of the professor's personal and professional life by reading these short messages.

Inside the library room, we placed a semi-transparent sheet with basic information about Petr Hájek’s life and achievements. The shape and plasticity are inspired by a bookmark.