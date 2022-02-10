We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

High Brick House / studiomiti

High Brick House / studiomiti

© Spaceshift Studio

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Lat Phrao, Thailand
  • Architects: studiomiti
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Spaceshift Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Lamptitude, At East Lighting, KS Wood, The Mission One, it windows
  • Lead Architect : Padirmkiat Sukkan
  • Architect : Thanwa chantarasena
  • Interior : Chamaiporn lamaiphan, Atcha chamnanchak, Narinrat Chaichat
  • Main Contractor : Jarin Detchutrakul
  • Interior Contractor : Chinnapat Changto
  • City : Lat Phrao
  • Country : Thailand
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The High Brick House is nestled in Lat Phrao Wang Hin district, central of Bangkok metropolis, on an appropriately land plot surrounded by a two-story house and row-house environment. The house is designed for a couple who are pilots. They require a new house on the former house land plot, the old house of an owner grew up and lived with her mother. it’s a small piece of land of 270 sq. mt. with requirements designing a new house for compact and optimum space for a couple. The owner’s requirements are space for recreation, living, working, library, and roof deck.

© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio
Plan - 2nd floor
Plan - 2nd floor
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

The architects start the design by analyzing the context and finding out Lat Phrao Wang Hin district is a high-density area. Each house was close and adjacent have effects on private for the house. The architect provides the solution by service part at the ground floor and lining space at the 2nd-4th floor.

© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

The spatial arrangement was set up by spiral stacking in the center of the house. The result of spatial arrangement is the connection of all interior spaces by visual impact. The owner could see all of the parts in the hose from every space. The scenario design was created from the idea of lift stacking to catch the view of Bangkok from the 2nd-floor level to the higher level for a different view.

© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio
Section A
Section A
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

The main material is brick cause the owner admire natural material such as brick. Brick was covered from interior to exterior envelope and made the house look massive. All the more, the architect brings natural light through the interior space by a skylight over the interior main stair and porous brick wall. The light could reduce the massive wall to be light with unique pattern brick wall and prominent preference of brick by black iron.

© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

