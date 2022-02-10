High Brick House / studiomiti

+ 42

Houses • Lat Phrao, Thailand Architects: studiomiti

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 500 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Spaceshift Studio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Lamptitude At East Lighting , KS Wood , The Mission One , it windows Manufacturers :

Lead Architect : Padirmkiat Sukkan

Architect : Thanwa chantarasena

Interior : Chamaiporn lamaiphan, Atcha chamnanchak, Narinrat Chaichat

Main Contractor : Jarin Detchutrakul

Interior Contractor : Chinnapat Changto

City : Lat Phrao

Country : Thailand

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The High Brick House is nestled in Lat Phrao Wang Hin district, central of Bangkok metropolis, on an appropriately land plot surrounded by a two-story house and row-house environment. The house is designed for a couple who are pilots. They require a new house on the former house land plot, the old house of an owner grew up and lived with her mother. it’s a small piece of land of 270 sq. mt. with requirements designing a new house for compact and optimum space for a couple. The owner’s requirements are space for recreation, living, working, library, and roof deck.

The architects start the design by analyzing the context and finding out Lat Phrao Wang Hin district is a high-density area. Each house was close and adjacent have effects on private for the house. The architect provides the solution by service part at the ground floor and lining space at the 2nd-4th floor.

The spatial arrangement was set up by spiral stacking in the center of the house. The result of spatial arrangement is the connection of all interior spaces by visual impact. The owner could see all of the parts in the hose from every space. The scenario design was created from the idea of lift stacking to catch the view of Bangkok from the 2nd-floor level to the higher level for a different view.

The main material is brick cause the owner admire natural material such as brick. Brick was covered from interior to exterior envelope and made the house look massive. All the more, the architect brings natural light through the interior space by a skylight over the interior main stair and porous brick wall. The light could reduce the massive wall to be light with unique pattern brick wall and prominent preference of brick by black iron.