We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. Japan
  5. Backdoor Bar / Hidenori Tsuboi Architects

Backdoor Bar / Hidenori Tsuboi Architects

Save this project
Backdoor Bar / Hidenori Tsuboi Architects

© Daisuke Shima© Daisuke Shima© Daisuke Shima© Daisuke Shima+ 12

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurants & Bars, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Osaka, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Shinsaibashi, Osaka, “backdoor” is a bar run by companies that plan and develop web production and VR/AR services. This time, in response to the client's request for a space where people gather and connect, we plan to establish a circular counter with an extended bar counter.

Save this picture!
© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

This circular counter, which functions as a seat at the table, is intended to be a device that allows each customer to form a subtle angle when seated, allowing them to connect seamlessly with each other naturally.

Save this picture!
© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima
Save this picture!
© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

In addition, the decoration of the ceiling using dragon’s willow and the wall in the state of the skeleton will be the screen which reflects the design with the variability in the future by utilizing VR which is the main business of the client. We hope that these devices will become a place where customers can have various opportunities.

Save this picture!
© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:1-chōme-13-7 Higashishinsaibashi, Chuo Ward, Osaka, 542-0083, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Hidenori Tsuboi Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsJapan
Cite: "Backdoor Bar / Hidenori Tsuboi Architects" 09 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976517/backdoor-bar-hidenori-tsuboi-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream