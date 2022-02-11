We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  Skypool Villa / Shinichi Ogawa & Associates

Skypool Villa / Shinichi Ogawa & Associates

© Koji Fujii / TOREAL

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Japan
© Koji Fujii / TOREAL
© Koji Fujii / TOREAL

Text description provided by the architects. It is a villa with 1 basement floor and 2 floors above ground on a seaside site in Kanagawa prefecture. The site is located in a villa area along the coast. A large opening is planned on the south side overlooking the sea, and the terrace and pool on the first floor create a façade with a white volume protruding toward the sea on the existing revetment retaining wall.

© Koji Fujii / TOREAL
© Koji Fujii / TOREAL
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
© Koji Fujii / TOREAL
© Koji Fujii / TOREAL
Plan - 1st Floor Plan
Plan - 1st Floor Plan
© Koji Fujii / TOREAL
© Koji Fujii / TOREAL

On the north facade, we planned a large staircase to the rooftop. Climbing the large stairs to the rooftop, you will find a transparent blue skypool made of transparent acrylic panels on four sides of 3m x 8m against the backdrop of the magnificent sea horizon and Mt. Fuji in the distance. From the porch on the 1.5th floor, go through the entrance hall and go down the stairs, and you will be greeted by a large panorama.

© Koji Fujii / TOREAL
© Koji Fujii / TOREAL
© Koji Fujii / TOREAL
© Koji Fujii / TOREAL

The living room and dining room are located on the first floor, and the large opening consists of six sashes with a height of 4.5 m. When you open the sash, it becomes a space where the living room and the terrace are connected, and the infinity pool continues to the sea through the terrace and the basin. 

© Koji Fujii / TOREAL
© Koji Fujii / TOREAL
Section 01
Section 01
© Koji Fujii / TOREAL
© Koji Fujii / TOREAL

In the semi-external space next to the living room separated by glass, an 18m pool extends toward the sea and constitutes a scene leading to the infinity pool. The room is simple with white as the base color, and the neutral space without extra decoration is a space where you can feel the transition of nature that changes its expression every moment. "SKYPOOL VILLA" where you can enjoy a large panorama in your living space with a clear space composition.

© Shinichi Ogawa
© Shinichi Ogawa

Shinichi Ogawa & Associates
