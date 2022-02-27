We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. China
  5. Cloud Valley Hub / Studio Woodroffe Papa

Cloud Valley Hub / Studio Woodroffe Papa

Save this project
Cloud Valley Hub / Studio Woodroffe Papa

© Lei Sun© Lei Sun© Lei Sun© Lei Sun+ 24

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Mixed Use Architecture, Office Buildings
Tai Zhou Shi, China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Lei Sun
© Lei Sun

Text description provided by the architects. Cloud Valley Hub is a mixed-use scheme comprising meeting rooms, exhibition space, retail, offices and amenities. The building is located in the heart of Cloud Valley, a new e-commerce district on the outskirts of Ningbo. The building’s initial role was to market and promote the Cloud Valley district, signifying the start of development while expressing the spirit of a new emerging economy.

Save this picture!
© Lei Sun
© Lei Sun
Save this picture!
© Lei Sun
© Lei Sun

Due to the challenging site conditions, Studio Woodroffe Papa raised the meeting rooms and exhibitions spaces off the ground, connected by a ring of circulation around a central courtyard. On the ground floor, retail, restaurants and amenities are arranged as a series of pavilions that populate an urban landscape with gardens and plazas where people can meet and interact. 

Save this picture!
© Lei Sun
© Lei Sun
Save this picture!
© Lei Sun
© Lei Sun

Studio Woodroffe Papa proposed this arrangement to challenge, in a playful way, typical notions of Chinese object making and use of public space. The distinction between inside and outside is blurred and a multi-levelled landscape with different sized plazas, courtyards, terraces diversifies the social and circulation spaces.

Save this picture!
© Lei Sun
© Lei Sun
Save this picture!
© Lei Sun
© Lei Sun

The material expression of the building enhances these differences further: the two lower levels are clad in dark metal profile. Above, the continuous floor to ceiling glazing and silver profile metal suggest a hovering ‘cloud’.

Save this picture!
Axonometrica
Axonometrica
Save this picture!
© Lei Sun
© Lei Sun
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The combination of built form and open space fosters a feeling of community and enhances the user experience. The creation of a hard landscape across the site with pockets of soft, green spaces embedded in the surface sets up a flexible environment where visitors can gather for formal and informal events. The landscape uses natural materials – timber decking and natural stone – that will change in appearance over time.

Save this picture!
© Lei Sun
© Lei Sun

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:198 Baiyunshan Middle Rd, Jiao Jiang Qu, Tai Zhou Shi, Zhe Jiang Sheng, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Woodroffe Papa
Office

Product

Glass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureOfficesOffice buildingsChina
Cite: "Cloud Valley Hub / Studio Woodroffe Papa" 27 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976482/cloud-valley-hub-studio-woodroffe-papa> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream