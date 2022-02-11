Reconstruction of the Community Office in Asian Games Village / China Architecture Design & Research Group

Save this picture! street view. Image Courtesy of China Architecture Design & Research Group

+ 23

Urban Planners : Yan Tang, Jing Li, Mengnan Qi

Design Team : Gang Xiang, Chuanying Zheng, Qingfeng Sun, Di Cheng, Yuanyuan Du

Collaborator : CCIAD- Century Chief International Architecture Design Co. Ltd.

City : Beijing

Country : China

Text description provided by the architects. How to wake up the whole community by micro-updates or a catalyst is the key point. And then next is how to make the street corner bring more energy. After a long time of carefully planning and rounds of tough negotiations, an Asian Games Village neighborhood community office was finally decided to transform this place into, construct a Winter Olympic home for the people, and build a beautiful community office for Beijing. Its position serves as a start point to show the courage to change! The old exhibition hall should be changed into a brand new building, which is a gorgeous turn of the street corner, by the means of low cost, light intervention, and easy construction. It would no longer be the traditional street office of gatehouse style and window hall, but the center of community life in the new era, where the people can come in, see inside, and participate happily!

Save this picture! north facade. Image Courtesy of China Architecture Design & Research Group

Save this picture! corridor and penetration. Image Courtesy of China Architecture Design & Research Group

Instead of an expensive curtain walls system, an aluminum alloy door and window system should be used due to the limited funds， which are not slim or exquisite. however， the location of this street corner is quite important, which needs an amazing brilliant view！ And, the original structure cannot support such heavy exterior walls or curtain walls， which makes the decision of exterior facade martial very difficult. Since the curtain wall cannot be used, attention is paid to the brick, which has a deep origin in the local culture of Beijing. However, the bricks are weighty, and are too heavy to be supported by the original structure！ More light, preferably transparent, inexpensive, and easy to construct materials is needed. So we thought of using plexiglass to make bricks by ourselves. Since we make bricks by ourselves, the "color card" can be put inside, which can give more "color" to the old street! Finally, kinds of white are chosen for the color of ice and snow, and also for the Winter Olympics!

Save this picture! snow 2022. Image Courtesy of China Architecture Design & Research Group

Save this picture! corner. Image Courtesy of China Architecture Design & Research Group

Save this picture! main entrance. Image Courtesy of China Architecture Design & Research Group

With the support of the sponsor and the construction team, we have made 5 kinds of bricks with 4 kinds of materials: transparent acrylic, opaque acrylic, transparent sunshine board, and opaque sunshine board, and made small samples. The installation method also follows the way of threading reinforcement of brick walls. Two small holes are opened on each brick to thread reinforcement at staggered joints. Thousands of ice and snow bricks fall from the sky and finally lay on the 2022 sculpture made of stainless steel, forming an ice and snow 2022! The four numbers of 2022 also support the door of this building. People enter 2022 through 2022 and open a better life in a new era!

Save this picture! north side window. Image Courtesy of China Architecture Design & Research Group

Save this picture! between indoor and outdoor. Image Courtesy of China Architecture Design & Research Group

By 2022, you enter the building. On the first floor is an open hall, and the transparent round glass integrates the indoor and outdoor. Entering the gate, on the right is the community reception desk and guide. Facing the revolving wooden door, it forms a corridor when closed and becomes a community exhibition board and billboard when opened. On the left is an open hall. 0 in 2022 corresponds to the street corner and forms a 0 stage. Community residents can discuss, preach and perform programs here. Of course, passers-by outside these programs can see and join in. At the bottom is the book corner, where children can read and study.

Save this picture! 2F multi-functional hall. Image Courtesy of China Architecture Design & Research Group

Through the original modified stairs， you can enter the second floor, a snow-white world here. A conference room and a multi-functional hall for public activities are built here. From the multi-functional hall, it is above the 0, which looks like the rising sun in the southeast, which makes the community gain wishes every day!