World
  H House / AD9 Architects

H House / AD9 Architects

H House / AD9 Architects
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

© Quang Tran

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Vietnam
  • Design Team : Nguyễn Nhỏ, Nguyễn Huỳnh Thanh Tân, Nguyễn Thanh Hải Nam, Phan Trọng Hiệp, Đặng Thành Phát, Nguyễn Đức Truyền, Hứa Hữu Phước
  • Diagram : Vo Thanh Trung, Nong Duc Thinh
  • Supervisor : Nguyen Tan Sinh
  • Client : Ms.Hoa
  • Architects : AD9 Architects
  • Country : Vietnam
Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in a developing area west of downtown Saigon, where urbanization is taking place massively. A common factor of the suburban residential areas is the clusters of industrial zones, where mid and small-sized factories co-exist with residential accommodations. This is part of the main cause of negative environmental problems in the living area (dust pollution, noise pollution, transportation issues, so on). Furthermore, said factors also isolate suburban houses and create a disconnection with the natural environment.

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
Diagram
Diagram
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

H House is the home of a young married couple working in the creative field, who has a passion for nature and traditional values. The design is inspired by traditional houses of Central Vietnam, with the different layers arranged in a way that brings a positive vibe to the daily activities: the house’s facade (revolving door system) – the garden (transition) - main area – skylight – supporting area – skylight. Natural light travels from the outside to the inside, from the top to the bottom, throughout the different times of the day, intertwining with the green space of trees and plants to erase the border between outside and inside, between dark and light.

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

The interior space is a natural continuation of the outside area, creating a small journey to experience the house at different times of the day and bringing a different feel at each moment. The areas are harmoniously connected, the private and common areas carefully planned for daily activities, with the trees and light playing a very important role. The journey ends with a big garden reserved for planting trees, vegetables, and relaxation.

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
Diagram
Diagram
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

The facade is designed with 8 revolving (open-close) doors, which creates an illusion of the house breathing and changing. This door system also regulates other environmental factors such as noise, dust, and the changing weather. The architectural morphology is, therefore, constantly changing and evolving harmoniously with the green space.

Elevation
Elevation

H house exists as a representation of our hope to create a Happy Home for the people living there, and, furthermore, as a symbol of people living in harmony and with a connection to nature, replacing the often stifling and isolated images of tube houses with a desire to interact and positively change one’s living space in the current state of Vietnam’s urban areas.

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

Project gallery

AD9 Architects
Office

Houses Vietnam
